This is what the girl from Little Miss Sunshine looks like now – Barrio

The actress has confessed that it has been difficult for her to get new roles after the success of Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine was a 2006 hit film that follows the story of a family traveling in a van to attend a girls’ beauty pageant, where Olive (Abigail Breslin), the youngest girl in the Hoover family, will compete.

What happened to Abigail Breslin 16 years after the premiere of the film? Here we tell you.

Currently Abigail Breslin is 26 years old and continues her career as an actress.

Abigail was born on April 14, 1996 in New York and began her acting career at the age of 3. At the age of 5, she participated in Signs, her first film, along with Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix.

Later he participated in other films such as The Princess Diaries 2 and The Last Gift. However, her recognition came when she starred in Little Miss Sunshine in 2006, at the age of 9.

For her role in Little Miss Sunshine, Breslin became the fourth youngest actress to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Later he participated in films such as Sin Reservas and La isla de Nim.

In 2009, he participated in the film Zombieland and reprized his role in the 2019 sequel.

In 2011 he ventured into music and worked on the soundtrack for the movie Janie Jones, for which he released an album with four songs.

In 2015, he starred in the series Scream Queens with Emma Roberts. She also participated in the series The Cannibals.

In 2021, the actress went through a complicated moment in her personal life because her father passed away from complications of COVID-19.

Although she has continued with her acting career, Breslin has confessed that it has been difficult for her to get new roles, since she was typecast as the girl from Little Miss Sunshine, but she is no longer 9 years old.

In February 2022, the actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky, with whom she has been in a relationship for 5 years.

In his Instagram account, he has more than 500 thousand followers and usually shares moments of his daily life.