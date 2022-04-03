This Lenovo laptop is very powerful and is now at a minimum price

One of the things you should know about this computer is that it includes Windows 10 by default (which can be upgraded without problems and free of charge to the next version of Microsoft’s development), which ensures that you have access to a very broad ecosystem of applications. Besides, we think it is important to mention that this laptop includes a numeric keyboard independent to increase the comfort of use and that has a high connectivity due to the fact that it does not lack three USB ports; Exit HDMI ; and, in the wireless section, it offers both Bluetooth and Wifi .

The equipment we are talking about is perfect for all types of use, since it offers a good balance between power and portability. An example of what we say is that the integrated screen, which is IPS, has dimensions of 15.6 inches , so it can be considered an all-terrain vehicle (and it does not lack Full HD resolution so you can see everything quite accurately). In what has to do with its finish, it is made of aluminum, so it is attractive and, in addition, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has quite contained dimensions: 53.7 x 33.29 x 7.2 centimeters .

This Lenovo does not lack power

There are two reasons for saying this. On the one hand, the processor is a AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core capable of working at a maximum frequency of 4 GHz. To this we must add that the RAM is 8GB (expandable), so you will have no problem running all kinds of software with a very good user experience. Additionally, it should be noted that the storage is SSD type with a 512 gigabyte disk, so it also fulfills perfectly in this section.

It is important to mention the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 that has an integrated graphics card that is of good quality. Without being a hardware intended for gaming, the AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 that it uses, it is more than enough so that you do not have a problem with titles such as Fortnite. Not bad really, now that this team has a discount of 200 euros.

Answer in all sections

To begin with, it should be noted that in what has to do with autonomy, this laptop is capable of operating for more than ten hours without difficulty, so it allows you to complete a working day perfectly. In other words, it is a model that meets the needs of a purchase option for teleworking or a tool for students. In addition, it has both a camera to make video calls with HD resolution and stereo speakers. Come on, this Lenovo laptop does not lack anything, that if there is something that defines it, it is the complete adjective.

