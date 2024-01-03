This new Xiaomi phone beats the iPhone 15 Pro and is more powerful than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

He iPhone 15 pro max considered to be one of the top mobile phones launched in 2023. However, Samsung has nothing left to do. Galaxy S24, what will happen in the coming weeks. Despite this competition, a smartphone has emerged that is more powerful than those mentioned above. What exactly?

We are talking about Xiaomi 14 Ultra, From the Chinese company Xiaomi, the cell phone will hit the market in the first months of 2024. Among its features are a powerful set of cameras, an improved screen and a new operating system. Find out everything about this new Chinese smartphone, which will be the most sophisticated and at a fairly affordable price.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: features

As shown on the TecnoPhonePro YouTube channel, Xiaomi 14 Ultra It will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen, slightly larger than the previous generation, with a 144Hz refresh rate.

This Xiaomi 14 Ultra It will also be equipped with the most powerful processor on the market, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Adreno 750 GPU. As if this were not enough, this model will come with photographic lenses patented by LEICA, one of the most prestigious brands. .

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be much more powerful than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Photo: Xiaomi

If you are interested in the photography section, it is mentioned that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have a quad-camera setup with better resolution and quality. The main camera will be 50MP, IMX989, LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON, variable aperture, HyperOIS, 8P lens. Telephoto lens: 50 MP, f/1.8, 75 mm, optical stabilization. Super telephoto: 50 MP, 120 mm, OIS and wide-angle: 50 MP, f/1.8, 122°, 12 mm. In addition, there is a 32 MP front lens with a wide viewing angle.

In terms of filming, it is expected to be able to record in 8K at 24fps and 4K at 60fps. Finally, regarding the battery, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to have a 5,000mAh capacity with this release, with 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

At the moment there is no official price for the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but it is expected that it will cost around 4,499 soles, approximately $1,200, in the version with 512 GB of memory and 12 GB of RAM. This refers to the price of the previous Xiaomi 13 Ultra model.

When will he arrive? According to the TecnoPhonePro channel, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to launch in February 2024, after the launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

