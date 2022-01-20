This organic insecticide not only eliminates cochineal from lemon but also spider mites and spider mites from plants and fruit trees

Growing plants and flowers is a real satisfaction. At home, in the garden or in the vegetable garden, they offer exceptional colors, scents and products. Citrus groves and orchards are widespread throughout Italy. The lemon, for example, is one of the symbols that helped make the Amalfi Coast famous. Enchanted place where the “Sfusato Amalfitano” enriches the terraces suspended between sky and sea.

To have a production of beautiful, large and fragrant lemons we had already talked about these 3 simple natural tricks that few people know.

Gardening enthusiasts will know that this is the time to prune some trees. In this regard, it is suggested to pay attention to these 3 trivial mistakes that are often made during pruning because they damage the plants.

Also greedy of our beloved plants are insects such as cochineal and mites that attack especially the leaves.

For lemon, as well as for other citrus fruits, this particular insect is deadly and can even completely compromise the health of the plant. To solve the problem quickly, before it is too late, it is better to run for cover immediately.

So, that’s why this organic insecticide not only eliminates cochineal from lemon but also mites and spider mites from plants and fruit trees.

We are talking about white oil. A mineral oil that is also widely used in organic farming.

A weapon to be exploited especially for fruit trees, but which is also valid for other plants.

White oil comes from the refining of petroleum to which all the most toxic substances are eliminated. From this process, the oil takes the name of “white”, as a synonym of “clean” of harmful substances.

On the market it is possible to choose different types of white oil which differs for the brand and for the price.

The most important feature of this insecticide is that it is not absorbed by trees but acts on the branches and leaves in a superficial way.

How to use it

Dilute the white oil in water (in equal parts) and spray on the leaves. The oil thus creates an oily layer under which the insects will die of asphyxiation.

Mainly, this insecticide is useful in eliminating cochineal, however even the spider mite will struggle to survive. Thus, this organic insecticide not only eliminates cochineal from lemon but also mites and spider mites from plants and fruit trees.

It will be possible to apply the oil periodically throughout the year. However, very hot periods should be avoided, as the oil could burn the plant and damage it.

Obviously, it is fair to point out that it is a lighter biological remedy than the classic chemical insecticides, therefore its action will be milder. Ideal for not excessive infestations.

