This study the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married for several years and together they procreated biological and adopted children, who have already ceased to be children and have passed into a stage of adolescence.

The children of the famous Hollywood ex-partner Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are already forging their future and apparently none of them decided to look towards the world of entertainment, as their famous parents did.

Angelina and Brad Pitt were together as a couple between 2005 and 2016 and decided to have six children, of which three are adopted and three biologically procreated and according to information in several news portals, this is what they study:

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Mados is the eldest son of Angelina and Brad, he has just turned 21 years old and has become interested in audiovisual editing, so he is currently a student at Yonsei University in Seoul, where he studies languages ​​such as Russian, Korean, German and the discipline of biochemistry.

Madoxx. Instagram photo @joliepitt_photos

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Zahara is 17 years old and studies at Spelman University in Atlanta, a prestigious academic campus focused on training African-American women “in the study of liberal arts and sciences.”

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

The young woman is 16 years old and it is intuited that she is in high school, although she has shown a great passion for dancing. Likewise, she is trained in learning Khmai, which is the Cambodian language.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Pax is 19 years old and graduated from a private high school located in Los Angeles, California, USA. He loves studying the Vietnamese language, music, and being a DJ.

Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt

Twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, are in elementary school, but she seems to be interested in the Arabic language and he in sign language.

Angelina and Brad have starred in a media separationespecially for the custody of her children, because apparently she does everything possible so that the little ones “do not want to have anything to do with him”, after coming of age, the famous actor has stated.

Angelina Jolie has exposed to the authorities problems of alcoholism and violence on the part of Brad and with this she has managed to retain custody of her children while the final details are decided in court.