This throwback photo of Tom Felton and Emma Watson will inspire you to do your homework

Tom Felton he gave a new souvenir photo from the times of Harry Potter!

In the “throwback image posted on Instagram, you can see him and his colleagues from the saga Emma Watson And Alfred Enoch sitting around a table, pencil in hand in front of a stack of papers.

Judging by how small the actors were, they played respectively Draco Malfoy, Hermione Granger and Dean Thomas, the photo may have been taken while shooting the first two films.

We don’t know what exactly those papers are, but we like to imagine that schoolwork could be: Oliver Phelps aka George Weasley had told years ago that to make certain scenes more authentic the actors brought their real homework to the set.

At this point it is worth mentioning the same Tom Felton who in the past, during a press conference as he reports looper.com, he would have said: “I didn’t go to college and I regret it. Then it comes Emma, ​​who manages to get the highest grade by shooting three films at the same time“.

Loading... Advertisements

via GIPHY

After Harry Potter, in 2014, Emma Watson was graduated from the prestigious Brown University in English literature.

All that remains is to follow her example and run to do her homework. Afterwards, as a reward, we are concerned with the whole saga!

ph: getty images