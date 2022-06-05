This was the transformation of Natalie Portman to play Jacqueline Kennedy

The first trailer for the film’jackie‘ demonstrated the excellent transformation of Natalie Portman to interpret to Jacqueline Kennedy, who won an Oscar for his great performance. Without a doubt, producer Darren Aronofsky and director Pablo Larraín were absolutely right when they chose her.

The film premiered at the Venice and Toronto festivals. jackie It was a portrait of the first lady of the United States 4 days after Kennedy’s assassination. And, she couldn’t be any other actress than Natalie Portman who perfectly captured not only the beauty, but also the intelligence, elegance, sadness and anguish of those moments.

His amazing performance and surprising transformation They gave him a guaranteed nomination at the Oscars.

Jacqueline Kennedy: How Natalie Portman Got Her Transformation

The big question was how he got Natalie Portman the excellent transformation to interpret to jackie: “It was a combination of seeing and listening to all the interviews, recordings and videos of her,” said the actress herself during the presentation of the trailer to the applause she received at the Toronto Film Festival.

In addition, he had to work with a voice coach to achieve perfection in Jackie’s real accent and intonation. In the same way, she modified her gait and also her poses to almost resemble a ‘twin’ of the first lady.

Although it did not amount to an imitation, it was seen to be an amazing interpretation of Jacqueline Kennedy, from his eyes to his body. Of course, before getting into the skin (and also in the costumes) of Jackie, Natalie Portman I already admired and even respected her as an icon.

Once she finished her research, the film, her interest and admiration, she went far beyond that image that everyone could see: “She understood so well the importance and historical symbology of everything that happened in those days and she was very clear the fundamental thing was who wrote the story of what happened, ”said the producer.

The incredible transformation of Natalie Portman to play Jacqueline Kennedy

For her part, Natalie said in reference to Jackie: “She wanted to be the author of her own story and her legacy.” That is why the actress took charge of her despite the terrible mourning that she lived inside of her. So you can see in the movie that she raised the figure of jackie like a well-dressed woman always next to the charismatic Kennedy.

Did you like his performance?