This was the transformation of Natalie Portman to play Jacqueline Kennedy

The first trailer for the film’jackie‘ demonstrated the excellent transformation of Natalie Portman to interpret to Jacqueline Kennedy, who won an Oscar for his great performance. Without a doubt, producer Darren Aronofsky and director Pablo Larraín were absolutely right when they chose her.

The film premiered at the Venice and Toronto festivals. jackie It was a portrait of the first lady of the United States 4 days after Kennedy’s assassination. And, she couldn’t be any other actress than Natalie Portman who perfectly captured not only the beauty, but also the intelligence, elegance, sadness and anguish of those moments.

