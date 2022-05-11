Entertainment

This was what Sebastián Martínez spent on Kathy Sáenz’s gift for Mother’s Day

Sebastian Martinez he couldn’t be with his wife Kathy Saenz in it Mother’s Daywhich is why she decided to advance her gift with which she spared no expense as it was something that the actress had always wanted.

The new protagonist of ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, from Canal RCN, recorded and shared the moment in which he gave the detail to Kathy Sáenz, which is a piece of jewelry that he ordered to be made, with unique details made to order. actress size.

