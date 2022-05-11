This was what Sebastián Martínez spent on Kathy Sáenz’s gift for Mother’s Day

Sebastian Martinez he couldn’t be with his wife Kathy Saenz in it Mother’s Daywhich is why she decided to advance her gift with which she spared no expense as it was something that the actress had always wanted.

The new protagonist of ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, from Canal RCN, recorded and shared the moment in which he gave the detail to Kathy Sáenz, which is a piece of jewelry that he ordered to be made, with unique details made to order. actress size.

The reaction of the actress was captured on video, because when the actor took out the box with the gift, Sáenz reacted: “Oh no, I’m dying! My clover, divine”, words that confirm that the clover-shaped pendant was something I wanted for a long time.

This cost the gift of Sebastián Martínez Kathy Sáenz

Through a publication on its Instagram account, the jewelry company in charge of manufacturing the pendant explained that it is made of 18-carat white gold, with Colombian emeralds, which simulate clover leaves, and black diamonds embedded among the emeralds, which is on a chain that is also white gold.

According to the jewelry, the value of the chain is 3,790,000 pesos, a detail that beyond the economic value is more than deserved in the words of Sebastián Martínez, since he considers Sáenz as “the best mother in the world” and that “she deserves everything ”.

The actor does not stop showing his affection to Kathy SaenzWell, when he turned 50 he celebrated with a serenade, a moment that was captured on video for memory where both, face to face, sing “Si nos dejan”, by the famous Mexican singer Luis Miguel.

With more than 10 years of relationship, Martínez and Sáenz began their romance after meeting in the recordings of a production they did together. Later they married in December 2008 after two years of courtship and the following year was when their only son, Amador, was born.

AG