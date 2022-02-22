This will be the costume that Natalie Portman will wear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Although the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster was one of the first announcements about Thor: Love and ThunderUntil now, Marvel Studios has not revealed more details of the plot or the role that it will develop in the film. However, what the character would look like was leaked.

This time, Thor’s astrophysicist and love interest will lift Mjölnir and become Mighty Thor. In this sense, a new figure was revealed that offers a better look at Portman’s characterization as the goddess of thunder.

A few days ago, the Japanese company SH Figuarts shared some images of its collectibles inspired by the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The figures correspond to Thor and Jane with their respective superhero costumes.

While Odin’s son wears an electric blue suit with gold details and long hair, Jane can be seen wearing a helmet similar to her comic book counterpart, silver armor with a sort of skirt over black pants, and a cape. As if that weren’t enough, she also carries a reconstructed version of Mjölnir.

It should be noted that the images of the SH Figuarts figures indicate that these designs do not yet correspond to the final products and are awaiting the approval of Marvel Studios and Disney.

Under this premise, although this material is not false, it must be taken into account that some details in Thor and Jane’s outfits could vary for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in June this year.





