This year Santa Claus travels on the electric truck, also stopping in Bergamo

The first 100% electric Coca-Cola truck tour is underway, carried out in partnership with Volvo Trucks and ABB, which will guarantee the charging infrastructure for the iconic Christmas truck in the itinerant Real Magic Village, touching the cities of Milan, Bergamo (12 December), Naples and Catania.

Also this year the Coca-Cola tour starts that will bring the atmosphere of Christmas along the Peninsula through the first 100% electric Coca-Cola truck tour



, created in partnership with Volvo Trucks and ABB, which will guarantee the charging infrastructure for the iconic Christmas truck in the traveling Real Magic Village, touching the cities of Milan,



Bergamo



, Naples and Catania. In our city the truck will arrive on December 12th.

On his journey around Italy, Santa Claus will also stop at ABB sites to recharge his vehicle in a sustainable way: a recharge of energy that comes 100% from renewable sources and that powers all ABB offices in 2019. Italy.



The recharging stages planned along the route will demonstrate how it is already possible today to travel by electric vehicle, also for the transport of goods by truck, with an evident impact on the quality of life of citizens and on the reduction of noise pollution.

«The CocaCola Christmas truck will be able to travel across Italy from North to South experimenting with different charging technologies



– from the fastest available in the world today, which ABB produces in its Italian plant in Valdarno for the global market, to the wallboxes that allow you to charge electric vehicles during long stops, typically at night “confirms Antonio De Bellis, e-mobility lead manager of ABB Italy. “We work every day to dispel the myths related to electric mobility and demonstrate how it is a reality that already shows its benefits today! Now we have an exceptional testimonial who shows us how the path of sustainability can also be followed in our country for the transport of goods. The precious collaboration with Coca-Cola and Volvo Trucks offers us the opportunity to bring this virtuous path to the attention of many ».

For access to the recharging infrastructure present in the area, Santa Claus will make use of the services of Duferco Energia, also experimenting with the effectiveness of roaming services along the route.



“To witness our passage from the cities where CocaCola’s Real Magic Village will stop, ABB will donate two charging stations that will be made available to local administrations to support their transition to electric mobility”, announced Gianluca Lilli, CEO ABB SpA. “We thus hope to be able to contribute to improving the energy impact of cities through our technologies which, already today, are making it possible to make buildings, hospitals, infrastructures, urban transport systems and industries smarter and more sustainable, thanks to intelligent energy management ».

This is an initiative that is an integral part of the commitment that ABB has expressed in its Sustainability Strategy 2030



, which envisages a transition towards a zero-emission model on a global scale thanks to the adoption of energy from renewable sources, interventions to improve the energy efficiency of the sites and the complete electrification of the car fleet, which today has over 10,000 vehicles. This commitment is accompanied by the objective of supporting customers to reduce their emissions by 100 megatonnes of CO2 annually: it will be like making 30 million combustion cars disappear from circulation.

A journey dedicated to sustainability and solidarity: ABB Italia has decided to support CocaCola in supporting Banco Alimentare, with a donation that will result in the distribution of food equal to 150,000 meals



* to people in difficulty through the affiliated charitable structures: a concrete gesture of solidarity towards people in difficulty and a contribution in the fight against food waste.

“We are happy that ABB has decided to support Banco Alimentare on the occasion of such an important and innovative initiative as the Magic Tour promoted by Coca-Cola, this year for the first time totally” electric ”



. Banco Alimentare has always worked on two fronts: the fight against food poverty and the fight against food waste which means paying attention to the environment and sustainability. And it is precisely for this reason that we are proud and proud to be a charity partner of this project alongside ABB and Coca Cola », says Giovanni Bruno, President of the Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation.

Banco Alimentare has been recovering in Italy foods that are still intact and not expired since 1989, which would however be destined for destruction, because they can no longer be marketed



. Saved from waste, they regain value and become a resource for those who have too little. Banco Alimentare operates every day throughout Italy through 21 Banco Alimentare Organizations located throughout the country, according to the guidelines of the Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation. Thanks to the daily activity of the Food Bank Network, in 2020 more than 100,000 tons of food were distributed. Of these, a part is donated every year by millions of Italians during the National Food Collection Day®, which takes place on the last Saturday of November since 1997 and which in this year’s edition will involve over 12,000 retail outlets. . The recovered food is distributed free of charge to over 7,500 charitable structures affiliated with the territorial Food Bank Organizations, allowing them to provide food aid to about 1,700,000 people in need in Italy. The activity of the Food Bank Network is also possible thanks to the daily work of over 1,800 volunteers.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive and sustainable future.



By combining software with its portfolio in the fields of electrification, robotics, automation and motion, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to take performance to new levels. With a history of excellence that began over 130 years ago, ABB’s success is driven by 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

ABB is a world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, offering the full range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses, vans, trucks, ships and railways.



ABB entered the electric mobility market in 2010 and has sold more than 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations in 88 markets to date; over 25,000 DC fast charging stations and 500,000 AC charging stations, including those sold through Chargedot.

* 1 equivalent meal corresponds to 500 grams of food according to the estimate adopted by the European Food Banks Federation



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED