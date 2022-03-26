Thomas Christiansen: “With the mentality that Honduras came out with in the second half, we got nervous”

Rolando Blackburn put Panama ahead in the first half and Kevin López equalized for the Catracha squad in the 64th minute, silencing the local fans.

“What has happened to us has been a bit of anxiety and rushing into a game that hasn’t been good. We knew the difficulties against Honduras and the aggressiveness from minute 1, we knew it, in a good play of ours we put ourselves ahead and at that moment we have to control many situations, especially in the second half”, began the Spanish-Danish coach .

The canaleros gave up a 1-1 draw against Honduras at home on Thursday and were also affected by Costa Rica’s surprising 1-0 victory over Canada, leader of the Octagonal.

Thomas Christiansen arrived at the press conference hurt after the draw (1-1) against Honduras at the Rommel Fernández stadium . But the loss of fourth place in the Concacaf qualifiers, which gives the right to play the playoff for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has not detracted from the enthusiasm of the Panama coach for whom the last two days are more like “two more battles” .

“With the mentality that Honduras came out with in the second half, we got nervous and that anxiety got the better of the team, because when they tied us we had a lot ahead of us and it seemed that either we had to score in the next play or we weren’t going to get the three points. Then we didn’t have the position, nor the good mobility like on other occasions”, said Christiansen.

The canaleros will now play on the 27th against the United States on a visit and will close at home against Canada on the 30th. “There are two more battles left,” said Thomas to show his confidence in recovering the lost ground facing Qatar.

“We got a result that no one likes, a point when we were up a goal. We could have controlled the situation better, and it would be optimal to face the last two games”, he added.

“We have to get up, become strong and believe in the group. I am convinced that we are going to achieve it”, he emphasized.

“If I made a mistake in the line-up, the composition of the eleven or the changes, there is time for self-criticism, and I assume my responsibilities”, admitted the coach three days after visiting the United States team, second in the classification with the same 22 points from Mexico, which is third.

“This has been a stumbling block, but now, against the United States, in Orlando, we are going to go to the top, to win,” he said.