Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman with the looks of The Dark World in the new photos from the set

Additional filming of Thor: love and Thunder is underway in Los Angeles, due out in July next year.

It will be released in theaters on July 8 next year Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the next film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman like Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jamie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, along with the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

Surprisingly, Marvel Studios and Taika Waititi have decided to organize an additional shooting session to improve the editing or add more scenes: in the last few hours some photos of Natalie Portman And Chris Hemsworth, which seem to anticipate the presence of some flashbacks.

In the new photos we can see Hemsworth and Portman with the same looks as Thor: The Dark World as they walk the streets of Los Angeles hand in hand.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film will hit theaters on May 4, 2022.

In the cast they return Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / the Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula) And Sean Gunn(Kraglin), together with the new entries Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods And Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth.

This is the official synopsis:

‘Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder begins when Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces to fight the evil Gorr, the Slaughterer of the Gods. ‘

The film is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read our special!