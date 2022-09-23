Three buildings to discover the other Asturias

Land, sea, gastronomy, nature, talent and modernity merge in this place. For this reason, Asturias is the ideal accomplice to complete our plans, whatever they may be. The advantages of big cities go hand in hand with the advantages of small ones. Moving between Oviedo, Gijón and Avilés does not require more than a 30-minute drive and, in that half hour, the traveler will be immersed in the powerful and green Asturian nature. Can you imagine a greater injection of energy for the brain?

Once you have been to Asturias, you always come back. For pleasure or work, because holding professional events in the Principality can be an experience that leaves a mark on the participant and a safe bet to achieve any goal. Because, here, sustainability, nature and well-being are complemented by buildings conceived by some of the best contemporary architects.

For example, him Aviles Niemeyer Cultural Center. The Brazilian Oscar Niemeyer gave this complex to the city after receiving the Prince of Asturias Award for the Arts in 1989. The disciple of Le Corbusier and creator of Brasilia, conceived the center with a large square open to the city, as a tribute to democracy and citizen participation. An auditorium, a large space for exhibitions and a viewpoint make up this center designed to host cultural, commercial and educational activities.

Niemeyer’s passage through Asturias also favored the reconversion of Avilés. The estuary left behind its gray industrial heritage and, in its place, a wide and flowery river promenade emerged that passers-by take a good account of daily. The metamorphosis of Avilés can be seen today in the current quiet, charming city with one of the best historic quarters in the North of Spain.

In Gijón the complex awaits the visitor Labor City of Culture. Its imposing main tower can be seen from anywhere in the city. The architect Luis Moya received this unique commission in the 1950s: he had to build the largest building in Spain so that qualified labor could be trained in its classrooms. With 270,000 m2, this impressive complex is inspired by classic works such as the Parthenon.

The place was conceived as a small city in Gijón itself. Designed to be self-sufficient, it has a 1,500-seat theatre, the world’s largest -deconsecrated- elliptical chapel, a lookout tower and a large central square. All this, tour of multiple rooms for presentations and meetings of any kind. Its Andalusian-style gardens have large magnolias that are hard to forget.

The kitchens of the Laboral City of Culture will not leave anyone indifferent. The Poor Clare nuns worked there for the students who passed through the center’s classrooms, but their stoves went out in the 1960s. Recently, they have been recovered to organize exclusive events such as the recognition of Asturian gastronomy by the Michelin Guide last May 31.

The influential architect Santiago Calatrava has also left his mark on Asturias. The Palace of Exhibitions and Congresses City of Oviedo It has become one of the most unique buildings in the city. The locals baptized it as the ñocla because its shapes are reminiscent of the nécoras. The ultramodern building stands out in the profile of Oviedo. Up to 14 simultaneous sessions can be held within its walls, highlighting the Crystal Room. Calatrava also devised a set of lights that transforms the white structure of the building, which becomes a personalized canvas.

Getting bored in Asturias is complicated, even if you go to work. A unique destination with a strong identity, it stands out for its nature, culture and traditions. Ideal place to meet with friends or work colleagues. Can you imagine going to a congress with your colleagues to catch up on the latest trends in your sector in this incomparable setting? Meeting and learning in this land is a gift for anyone. Facilities such as those mentioned and the most powerful nature go hand in hand so that the meeting is constructive and memorable. Because Asturias Paraíso Natural is the most consolidated tourist brand in Spain and any event held there will remain in the memory of the participants. Sustainability and well-being are guaranteed: seven Biosphere Reserves and the best preserved coastline in Spain according to the NGO Greenpeace await visitors in the Principality.

Aware of its heritage, Asturias takes care of its biodiversity and has therefore become an icon of ecotourism; it also protects and pampers the largest population of brown bears in Western Europe; watch over their traditions. This is proven in the traditional trades that are preserved in southwestern Asturias or the cider culture, a candidate for Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The territory also gives character to its cuisine. With a gastronomic offer of excellent value for money, in Asturias the dishes bring the land and the sea to the table. The landscape cuisine bets on local and local products, which knows how to play its great quality.

Asturias is a beautiful and welcoming land. Asturians are said to be hard-working, committed, hospitable and fun; always ready to welcome the visitor. Getting bored is a difficult task… even if you come to work. What are you waiting to find out?