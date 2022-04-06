Three dystopian series about mind control

BlackMirror It has already shown us that in the future, much of the technology can be aimed at controlling the psyche. Therefore, we recommend three series from three different platforms for you to search.

Although stories about the advancement of technology seem to have been co-opted by BlackMirror, in recent years several fictions appeared that came out to dispute ground. It is clear that when the bbc released the first installments of the series of charlie brooker, more than one was pleasantly surprised. However, with the passage of time, and the appearance of Netflixtheir stories began to liquefy a bit and be less impactful.

That’s how signs like HBO and Amazon Prime Video They launched projects that, touching on similar themes, were received with positive reviews and filled the void that had been generated. Just think of Years and years or tales from the loop to have clear examples of fictions inspired by technology. From spoilerswe want to recommend you three great gems of different platforms, focused on dystopian futures about mind control.

+ The series you should not stop watching

3-Homecoming-S01

Inspired by a series of podcasts, it starred Julia Roberts and featured Sam Esmail (mr robot) as lead creative. The story focuses on a mysterious government building that seeks to work on the minds of soldiers who went to fight in a war. With constructions of amazing climates and planes that characterize both the productions of Emailyou can find it in Amazon Prime Video.

2 – Severance

One of the series that everyone is talking about. Produced by AppleTV+, has just confirmed its second installment. It focuses on a company that hires employees who are implanted with a chip that allows them to dissociate their private lives from their professional lives: when they go to work, they will leave their personal problems outside, and when they leave they will not be able to remember what they did. in your working day. With some rather dark moments of humor, it combines psychological thriller elements that make it a delight.

1-Manic

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill lead this miniseries that can be seen in Netflix. focuses on anniea young woman disconnected from her family who finds no direction in her life, and Owen, the fifth son of millionaires who suffers from schizophrenia. Both will meet thanks to a mysterious pharmacological project, which is in final stages of testing. The installments of absurd moments and dark humor will accompany this unmissable and hypnotic story of only 10 episodes.