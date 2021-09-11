Thunderous applause for the premiere of ‘The Imaginary Sick’

Great success for the show proposed by the Experimental ‘Belli’ at the Caio Melisso theater. The reruns are scheduled today at 9pm and tomorrow at 5pm





Long applause for the first appointment of this season with the Intermezzi del ‘700, the premiere of Leonardo Vinci’s The Imagined Sick was held yesterday, Friday 10 September, at the Teatro Caio Melisso in Spoleto (in rerun this evening, Saturday 11 September at 21.00, and tomorrow, Sunday 12 September at 17.00). The reception of the public in the hall was excellent, appreciating the contemporary setting and the interpretation of the protagonists. A brilliant Giorgia Teodoro, in the part of Erighetta, and a charismatic Alberto Petricca, in the part of Don Chilone, stood out. On stage with them the actress Diletta Masetti in the role of a witty caregiver. This evening on stage, respectively in the role of Erighetta and Don Chilone, Chiara Boccabella and Matteo Lorenzo Pietrapiana.

Great synergy between Maestro Borrelli, the instrumental ensemble of the Spoleto Opera House and the harpsichord Maestro Davor Krkljus. The directorial choices of Maestro Stanisci have updated the interlude without trivializing it, giving life to a minimalist and contemporary setting of great effect, in which the costumes by Clelia de Angelis and lights by Eva Bruno played a fundamental role in the development of the plot.

During the meeting held before the performance at the Terrace of the Albergo Ristorante Il Panciolle, the artistic directors Michelangelo Zurletti and Enrico Girardi, the musical director Pierfrancesco Borrelli and the director Andrea Stanisci shared with the public some interesting perspectives on the project of the Intermezzi del ‘700, born in collaboration with the Pergolesi Study Center of the University of Milan and the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale di Spoleto “A. Beautiful “. Ideally, in fact, the interludes have within the Opera Season the role they had in the 1700s during the representations of serious works, that is to represent a moment of lightness and humor for the audience and for the performers themselves. Let it be clear, however, that the staging of an interlude involves a great deal of musical and directorial work.

The Imaginary Sick recalls, in the plot, the topoi of the eighteenth-century interlude, the singular aspect must be sought in the musical writing of Leonardo Vinci, which is strongly theatrical, therefore articulated in conjunction with the dramaturgical thought. Precisely for this reason Maestro Borrelli underlined how important it was to work on the musical rhythm, which is supported by, and at the same time supports, the theatrical rhythm. From a directorial point of view, Andrea Stanisci reiterates “it was necessary to deepen the reading of the libretto a lot, working with the singers both on the interpretation of the text and on the awareness of their body”.

The imaginary Sick was represented for the first time in the critical edition by Gaetano Pitarresi. Production is made possible thanks to the support of the Francesca, Valentina and Luigi Antonini Foundation.

Tickets are on sale at Ticket Italia outlets (in Spoleto Box 25 – Piazza della Vittoria, 25) and on the Ticket Italia website at the following link: https://ticketitalia.com/teatro/75-stagione-lirica-sperimentale- 2021. The Caio Melisso box office will be open on 11 September from 6.30 pm to the start of the show and on 12 September from 3.00 pm to the start of the show. Single entry € 18. For information call 0743.222889 – 338.8562727 or visit the websites www.ticketitalia.com and www.tls-belli.it. “We remind you that to enter the theater it will be necessary to show up with a mask, Green Pass and a valid identity document as per current legislation”.