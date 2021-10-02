TikTok launches its NFTs | They will be on the Ethereum network

The world of NFT has become mainstream – and definitely not from today. Between Sotheby’s, VISA and many other groups of this level, few doubts remain about the recognition of these new technologies even in the world real.

The latest news in this regard is the choice of Tik Tok, the popular social network of short videos, to start a program from NFT – with the collaboration of great artists. A protocol of layer 2 on Ethereum – excellent news for a protocol that continues to be, despite the competition growing, quintessential to the development of this sector.

A great advertisement for NFT technologies

TikTok lands in the world of NFTs – here’s how

The news is important for the world of cryptocurrencies and in particular of NFT, the non-fungible tokens that are becoming a real must for collectors and for arts enthusiasts. The social network has in fact launched a collaboration with Immutable X, layer 2 which operates on protocol Ethereum. The first NFT will be made in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X – to then start other types of collaboration with equally popular artists.

No transaction fees, automatic exchanges, zero impact NFTs, which can be used in marketplaces, video games and applications.

This the selling point from Immutable X – that after collecting over $ 80 million in funding now initials a chord of this caliber with one of the groups social hottest of the moment. A collaboration that could make Tik Tok’s fortune as well as obviously Immutable X itself.

The launch of TikTok’s NFT will allow artists to find support among their fans – and is also an important signal for mainstream adoption of NFT technology.

This is the hot comment of Robbie Ferguson, following the agreement signed with the social network giant.

TikTok is exploring the world of NFT as a tool that increases the possibilities for content creators. They are a new way for creators to be recognized and rewarded for their work, and for fans to have meaningful moments on TikTok.

What will be in the first collection?

In the first collection there will be six videos posted on TikTok from the most popular content creators of the platform, in a single edition. It is not yet clear how they will be sold and whether or not there will be an auction. Many, among the experts of this market, believe that it could close at record figures, also given the great traction that a social important like TikTok can guarantee.

The fact is that, regardless of the figures shifted by such an initiative, it is a great publicity for the world of NFT token and of cryptocurrencies in general. A free advertisement for a sector that still has a long way to go to enter the pop culture.