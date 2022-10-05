TikToker’ implants a five-pointed star in his hand and his healing process goes viral on networks | Viral TikTok | Revtli Tdex | ANSWERS

An unusual video TikTok It has generated great surprise, many comments and great indignation on social networks, after one of its users implanted a five-pointed star in his hand and recorded his healing process through his personal account. In this note we will tell you all the details of this story that has been generating millions of views around the world.

YOUNG MAN GETS A STAR IMPLANTED INSIDE HIS HAND

The young woman identified as Dez Firefly He decided to put a figure made up of a star inside a circle under the skin of his hand, which has surprised all his followers on his TikTok account.

Not content with this video, Dez Firefly, a few months after that transformation, has shared a video in which she recounts the healing process.

Dez Firefly shows in his video the first four months since the implant was done. In them you can see the different color changes through which the hand passes, even becoming purple on occasion.

This is the video of TikTok of the young woman who implanted a star inside her hand.

WHAT IS TIK TOK

As far as is known, TikTok is a social network of Chinese origin to share short videos in vertical format. The platform is used to record a variety of situations, from genres such as dance, comedy, and education, etc., which can even be as long as 1 second, up to 10 minutes. Short videos don’t have a set playback time, so when they finish they start over again in an infinite loop.

TikTok It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached 2 billion downloads worldwide, mobile research firm Sensor Tower revealed, excluding Android users in China.

In the United States, many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk, started using the app in 2018; other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Will Smith and Justin Bieber also joined TikTok.

Among the most interesting data of this social network is that worldwide, 44% of users of TikTok are women, while 56% are men. According to demographic data, 43% of new users are from India. On the other hand, among these users of TikTok90% say they use the app daily.