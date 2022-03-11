Tini Stoessel: My dad has been hospitalized for 8 days in intensive care | People | Entertainment

Through her social networks, the Argentine singer Tini Stoessel reported that his father Alexander Stoessel, He is in intensive care.

“I have to inform you with great pain that my dad has been hospitalized for 8 days in intensive care struggling to get ahead and needs the family more than ever close to him”, Said the artist, 24, in a statement released on Thursday, March 10.

“My head, body and heart cannot concentrate on anything other than being here for him,” added the Argentine.

The interpreter of the school girl He also reported that the concerts that were scheduled to take place on March 21, 24, 25, 26 and 27 were rescheduled at the request of his father. “The shows at the racetrack (in Palermo) we had been dreaming about and preparing together for a long time. He more than anyone wants me to do them, That is why we made the decision to postpone them until the end of May from May 20 to 28, with the faith that he will recover and be back in the front row as always, “said Stoessel.

In her words, it can be seen that the young singer is going through a complicated situation. “I have no words or strength to continue writing, but first I want to thank you for the love and support for dad. We have faith and hope that he is going to get ahead because he is fighting a lot.” With these words she concludes the statement.

In accordance with teleshowwhich reported on the 4th of this month, Mr. Stoessel is hospitalized at the Trinidad Palermo health home.

According Infobaein the media it transpired about the state of health of Tini’s father last week, and collects that the journalist Ángel de Brito reported that Alejandro began with discomfort after returning from Bolivia, the country where the young woman appeared.

Tini and René Pérez “do not know each other” but together they told intimacies on an Instagram Live

Messages of solidarity for the artist and good wishes for her father’s recovery have come from several colleagues in Argentina, including the duo of brothers Mau and Ricky Montaner. “We love you!! Praying for your father and sending you all the love and strength in the world!” they wrote in a comment.

The Colombian women Greeicy published: “a lot of union and strength”.

Mexicans were also expressed Danna Paola; the Spanish Alejandro Sanz and Lola Indigo; your compatriot Noel Schajris; the brazilian Anitta, among others.

Alejandro Stoessel, 64, stands out as a producer, he was in charge of promoting his daughter Tini’s career and has also worked as camera director. He has also been part of projects such as Ugly Ducklingwhich was broadcast in Ecuador. (I)