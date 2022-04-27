Tips for perfect and healthy hair: guaranteed results

The health and appearance of your hair depends, in addition to genetics, on multiple factors such as climate, pollution and the care you decide to give them. In fact, even a healthy diet and the choice of the right products can be decisive for obtaining gods perfect hair.

In this article we will reveal some tricks that will help your hair to be healthy and always shiny. You won’t believe your eyes!

1. Choose the right shampoo

Choosing one shampoo not suitable for your hair can cause significant and irreparable damage. This is why it is essential to know the needs of your hair in order to choose the most suitable products to meet these needs.

In addition, shampoos with aggressive ingredients, such asammonium lauryl sulfatewhich could weaken the hair and encourage it to fall out.

2. Take omega-3s

The assumption of Omega 3 it is essential to stimulate i hair follicles from which the hair is born, consequently increasing the speed of their growth.

These fatty acids can be found in many foods, such as salmon, sardines, herring, yogurt, salads, and cereals.

3. Zinc

The zinc it is one of the chemical elements capable of fortifying and promoting hair growth, on the contrary its deficiency causes hair loss. It can easily be found in foods such as walnuts, cashews and almonds.

So by adding these foods to your daily diet you will get strong and voluminous hair.

4. Don’t overdo the washings

Subjecting your hair to too frequent washing could weaken it and encourage it to fall out. Experts, in fact, advise not to wash your hair more than once a day and say that the ideal would be to wash it 2-3 times a week.

It is equally important not to overdo the amount of shampoo, but to use only the amount necessary to cover the head, and not to use water that is too hot or too cold.

5. Proteins

Protein is also essential for healthy hair. Therefore, since the hair is made for the 45% proteinit is essential to take at least some 45 grams per day.

Foods with the highest protein content include lean meat, poultry, beans, eggs and low-fat dairy products.

