Tips for staying active in winter

Your 2024 health goals don’t have to pause when it’s cold outside.

Dr. Michael Tiso, a sports medicine specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says, “In addition to the physical health benefits of outdoor exercise, especially in the winter, it can help with things like reducing stress, anxiety and depression, which we often see higher levels during the winter months.

Sports physician Michael Tiso says working out 12 months a year should be part of your lifestyle, not a burden.

To exercise safely in the cold, Tiso also recommends dressing appropriately for the temperature and your activity level. But it is important to do this in stages.

“Start with a synthetic base layer, wool in the middle and an insulated outer jacket or a warm thick coat and raincoat combination. The raincoat helps protect against rain and wind, and the thick interior of the jacket helps keep you warm inside,” the sports medicine specialist added.

Stay away from cotton clothing.

Tiso says the material tends to hold moisture close to the skin.

If it’s very cold outside, she suggests covering extremities, such as fingers, that are vulnerable to frostbite.

Before training, do a short warm-up for five to ten minutes to get blood flowing to your muscles.

“When you finish your workout, a short cool-down may help, and then stretching after your workout may be more effective than stretching before,” Dr. Tiso added.

Finally, be mindful of your sun exposure: you can still get sunburned in winter, especially if it reflects off the snow.

