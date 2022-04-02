Tips to survive the MIR exam and not get burned

Students preparing for the MIR.

The experience gained in preparing for the MIR can be very helpful for people who have to face the exam. Aware of this, Jorge, who has just passed the demanding test, has shared His tips for surviving one of the toughest years of the medical student.

In the first place, he warns about the danger of expectations, since they can make you end up “more focused on numbers than anything else”. For this reason, it recommends that Even if you have high goals, keep “your feet on the ground” and remember that the important thing is to “advance in the study”.

Related to this, remember that percentiles do not represent final grade and that obsessing over them can cause anxiety. To record progress, he recommends using Excel: “I wrote down the number of correct answers for each subject (in each simu). That way, I didn’t get overwhelmed and I saw that I was improving little by little.”

Well, after a long time there goes the thread of how I mentally survived the MIR Point out that it is MY personal view and that not all advice can be applied to everyone. I hope it helps you a bit pic.twitter.com/lR9RxWTaiJ – Jorge (@jorge_sj1) March 24, 2022

How many breaks do you take while studying the MIR?

At first, the preparation can be hard, since most students spend more than 10 hours focused on the syllabus, however, little by little, the body gets used to the new day. However, one of the most important points highlighted by the MIR is take the intensive as a job.

“When I got to the rush hour, I stopped doing things. It sounds silly but it’s actually what saved me from getting burnt out. If you insist on extending an hour every day, you arrive burned in January“, he explains from his experience, detailing that the best thing to do is dedicate free time to a hobby, sport or even do nothing.

Especially in summer, he emphasizes the benefits of making plans during the week: “It helps you disconnect and, in addition, the week becomes shorter if you have a plan in the middle.” For this reason, he also insists on enjoying the holidays, each one in the way he chooses, even if he leaves behind in the planning: “One more day of study is not going to save you the MIR, but one more day of rest is”.

And even if you are late in planning, take days. Those of you who want to, but don’t make the mistake of not resting, it will be counterproductive. One more day of study is not going to save your mir, but one more day of rest is pic.twitter.com/0hkbahP5yW – Jorge (@jorge_sj1) March 24, 2022

Companionship and mental health: Two keys to not arrive burnt out at the MIR

An important point in a process like this is fellowship, although the resident defends that it is best not to talk about percentiles or net with friends, and better, support each other after the drills.

With the third lap, a crucial moment arrives. “They will tell you that you have to do 879 things a day with 11 hours of study. It doesn’t give time, but nothing happens“, explains Jorge, who argues that tutors usually speak from their experience, but not everyone is served by their advice. “Do everything you can in your study hours,” he summarizes.

From his point of view, it is also important to have outside help. Although going to the psychologist is a personal and also an economic decision, he encourages future residents to tackle the problem from the beginning: “Don’t wait until you’re screwed to start going because then it will be much more complicated. Take care of your mental health.” Similarly, encourage the student to share their concerns with family and friends to feel understood and supported.

Going to the psychologist or not is a personal and above all economic decision. What I do advise you is to tackle the problem from the beginning, don’t wait until you’re done shit to start going because then it will be much more complicated. And the main thing: TAKE CARE OF YOUR MENTAL HEALTH – Jorge (@jorge_sj1) March 24, 2022

Motivation and seeing bad MIR drills as an opportunity

It is possible that, during the exam preparation time, the applicant falls ill. Given this, his advice is rest so as not to prolong the illness: “Don’t insist on continuing to study, it’s much worse.”

Certainly another of the keys to face the year of study is to maintain motivation. In his case, it was useful to listen to motivating music before studying or to organize plans for when he had finished his day in front of the agenda.

Finally, he gives one last piece of advice on how to deal with bad drills. “Think of those drills as ways to find your mistakes. So instead of thinking you’re useless, think of it as an opportunity to evaluate your mistakeslearn from them and improve,” he concludes.