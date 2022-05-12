“To all those who have no mother”: Meadow, Paul Walker’s daughter, pays him a heartbreaking tribute

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Meadow, the daughter of Paul Walker, paid him a vibrant tribute on Instagram. She also had a moving thought for all those who grow up without a mom.

Meadow had a thought for his father Paul Walker. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, which took place on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in the United States, the young girl took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her late father. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms in the world” she began before sending a moving message to her dad. “I especially wanted to thank my father for being the best parent in the world for all these years.” she added. To accompany the statement, Meadow shared a black-and-white photo in which she is seen, little, all smiles in the arms of a happy Paul Walker. In another Instagram story, Meadow unveiled a snapshot in which the deceased actor took a picture of her. “I especially wanted to thank my father for having been the best parent in the world during all these years..” she concluded.

Meadow Walker: where is his mother Cheryl?

As a reminder, it has been nine years since Paul Walker left this world. He died on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40, in a traffic accident in Valencia, California. His death, accidental, had the effect of a bomb for those close to him but also for the world of cinema. Following the announcement of his disappearance, the actors of Fast & Furious all paid him warm tributes. Moreover, his daughter Meadow, who married in 2021, relied on Vin Diesel, to whom she has always been very close. The actor took her under his wing. But what about his mother Cheryl Walker? And well after asking for custody of her daughter, the latter gave it up.

