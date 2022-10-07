to celebrate their wedding, they are planning a big party with their loved ones

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said yes on Saturday July 16 on the sly in a Las Vegas chapel, in a small committee. Only their respective children (the twins Max and Emme for her, Violet, Seraphina and Samue for him) and Guadalupe, JLo’s mother, were present. So, for the many absentees (family, friends, stars, us…), they will play extra time.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing more

To celebrate this beautiful wedding with dignity (which we have been waiting for 20 years), a lot of people are indeed expected, ” in the coming weeks “ according to TMZ, in Riceboro, a very small town located in Georgia, where the actor has a pretty property of 35 hectares. This city has only 615 inhabitants according to the last census, which means that the mass arrival of half of Hollywood risks not going unnoticed!

The Page Six from New York Post affirms, for his part, that the new Mr. and Mrs. Affleck have planned a fiesta of “two or three days”, and that they could even invest the pretty little island of St. Simon (located about fifty away) with its beaches and its picturesque lighthouse… And it is no coincidence that this news coincides with the birthday of Jennifer Lopez who will celebrate her 53rd birthday on July 24th. Two birds with one stone !

