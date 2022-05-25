To forget Mbappé, Real Madrid go for the new Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer up to €120m for Milan star Rafael Leao after Kylian Mbappé turned him down. The information comes from La Gazzetta dello Sport! The Portuguese star has been named Serie A Player of the Season 2021-22, having played a key role in Milan’s title-winning campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 Serie A games.

His contract ends in June 2024, but the Rossoneri have been working on a new deal for several months until 2026. They will meet his agent Jorge Mendes in the coming days and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, the agent will inform the Rossoneri of Real Madrid’s potential offer of €120m.

The Meringue are looking for a new striker after Mbappé refused. Leao has a €150m clause in his contract. But the Rossoneri are confident Los Blancos won’t trigger this clause and Leao will end up signing a contract extension.

According to Tuttosport, the Serie A champions are even ready to help their star solve his financial problem. The Milan prosecutor has reportedly ordered the 22-year-old to pay his former club Sporting CP €20m, including interest, for terminating his contract in 2018 for a free transfer. This means Leao will have to pay his former club €300,000 per season and Milan are said to be ready to help the striker on the condition that he extends his stay at Stadio Meazza.

