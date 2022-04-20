To keep fit even after the age of 50, this would be the activity that would reduce cholesterol and help prevent heart attack and stroke

To stay healthy and well, in addition to proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, it would be important to play sports. To confirm this would be several scientific studies. The body, to keep fit, would need to move regularly, so the risk of developing pathologies would also decrease. In fact, low physical activity could have an exponential impact on people’s health. For example, a sedentary lifestyle would represent a risk factor especially for cardiovascular diseases, the musculoskeletal system, tumors and diabetes. Even in the presence of physical and mental disabilities, in principle, sport acquires its importance under many aspects. Obviously, the particular conditions and state of health of each individual will have to be evaluated.

In short, doing physical activity is a real cure-all and it is regardless of age. According to experts, technically one could play sports for life. More than age, not only the physical conditions of the subject must be taken into consideration, as mentioned earlier, but also the type of activity and the intensity with which the sport is practiced. Graduality and consistency are the first step to start any activity in the best possible way. After a certain age these aspects must be seriously considered, in order to obtain the maximum benefit. Today, with ProiezionidiBorsa’s Sports and Wellness Experts, we will talk about a sport with a thousand beneficial effects. In particular, an activity that even after the age of 50 would be useful for keeping fit.

Swimming

Doctor Maurizio Gasparini, Head of the Electrophysiology and Electrostimulation Operational Unit at the Humanitas Clinical Institute, in fact recommends swimming as a sport that would also be ideal for people over 50. Avoiding too heavy workouts, especially for those not is trained, this sport would be ideal for everyone. In addition to strengthening the muscular and osteoarticular structures, it would help reduce body weight, cholesterol and fatty acids, in addition to the fact that it would be useful for preventing heart attacks and strokes.

Before starting any physical activity, including swimming, it is important to undergo medical checks to check the conditions of the respiratory, cardiovascular and skeletal systems. Few sports are as complete as swimming, which is as suitable for children as it is for the elderly. It is also particularly recommended for those with back problems and, in addition to the benefits already listed, it tones up, makes you lose weight and also puts you in a good mood.

