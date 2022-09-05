Today begins ‘The movie party’, with movies at 29 pesos

September 5 has already arrived and with it the call “movie party”, where theater chains put movies on display in just 29 pesos.

This initiative seeks to encourage the return to movie theaters, so their prices will be lowered and standardized over three days, in addition to offering promotions in candy stores.

For several weeks, the costs of the tickets have been announced: the traditional ones will be at 29 pesos, the IMAX at 49 pesos and the VIP at 69 pesos in all the rooms of the country.

The chains that will participate are: Cinepolis, CinemexCinebox, Citicinemas, Cinemagic, Cinestar, Cinetop, and Cinedot.

The promotions will be in three days: from Monday 5 to Wednesday 7 September. Michael Riveraglobal vice president of programming and content at Cinépolis, reported that this campaign is inspired by those that are already being developed in countries such as Spain and France, where they are carried out up to twice a year.

And what movies will be shown? These tapes are reported to enter the promotion

1. “The wild girl” | Mexico | Dr. Olivia Newman | 2022

2. “Lessons for Scoundrels” | Mexico | Dr. Gustavo Moheno | 2022

3. “The mafia tailor” | United States | Dr Graham Moore | 2022

4. “My sweet monster” | Hungary | Dr Viktor Glukhushin | 2021

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” | United States | Dr Jon Watts | 2021

6. “NOP!” | United States | Dr Jordan Peele | 2022

7. “Vertigo” | United States | Dr Scott Mann | 2022

Photo Facebook / Cinemex