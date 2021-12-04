News

Today’s almanac, December 4: 25 years ago Jack Nicholson became immortal

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman
Today’s Blackbeard Almanac, Saturday 4 November 2021.

The Saint of the day

Today is December 4th, Santa Barbara remembers. The name Barbara derives from the Greek βάρβαρος, barbaros, onomatopoeic voice which means stammerer, who cannot speak, referring to non-Greek peoples and which by extension will mean foreigner.

The proverb

The proverb says: “Blessed Saint Barbara, deliver us from thunder and lightning”.

Born today

The architect and designer Gae Aulenti (1927, died in 2012), the actor Jeff Bridges (1949), the footballer Nicolò Rovella (2001) were born today.

It happened today

The first issue of The Observer, the British Sunday periodical, was published on 4 December 1791. It is the oldest Sunday newspaper in the world.

On December 4, 1996, Jack Nicholson receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nicholson is the actor who garnered the most Oscar nominations, twelve, winning three.

On 4 December 1999 Nilde Iotti died. The first woman to hold the office of president of the Chamber of Deputies, she occupied the highest seat of Montecitorio for three terms: a record so far undisputed in republican Italy.

The phrase

Goethe said: “He does not love the one to whom the defects of the loved one do not appear to be virtues.”

