Today’s Movies and Programs Monday, August 9, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Big Eyes, Minority Report, Heaven’s Gate, Save the Last Dance, Conan the Barbarian. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: New Orleans, Report, Freedom – Beyond the border.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 9 August 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Big Eyes, Minority Report, The gates of heaven, Save the Last Dance, Conan the Barbarian, Distinguishing features: beautiful, The Knight of Lagardere, Savages, Austin Powers – The spy who tried.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Big Eyes , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Rai 1 : Tim Burton’s 2014 biopic, drama, starring Christoph Waltz, Amy Adams, Krysten Ritter, Jason Schwartzman, Danny Huston and Terence Stamp.

, the film on the air : Tim Burton’s 2014 biopic, drama, starring Christoph Waltz, Amy Adams, Krysten Ritter, Jason Schwartzman, Danny Huston and Terence Stamp. Minority Report , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 1 : 2002 science fiction thriller film by Steven Spielberg, starring Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Max von Sydow, Peter Stormare, Samantha Morton, Lois Smith, Steve Harris, Neal McDonough, Patrick Kilpatrick, Jessica Capshaw, Anna Maria Horsford, Sarah Simmons, Erica Ford, Michael Dickman, Matthew Dickman, Tim Blake Nelson, Ann Ryerson, Kathryn Morris and Mike Binder.

, the film on the air : 2002 science fiction thriller film by Steven Spielberg, starring Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Max von Sydow, Peter Stormare, Samantha Morton, Lois Smith, Steve Harris, Neal McDonough, Patrick Kilpatrick, Jessica Capshaw, Anna Maria Horsford, Sarah Simmons, Erica Ford, Michael Dickman, Matthew Dickman, Tim Blake Nelson, Ann Ryerson, Kathryn Morris and Mike Binder. Distinguishing features: beautiful , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : 1983 comedy film by Castellano and Pipolo, with Adriano Celentano, Federica Moro, Tiberio Murgia, Caren Lindsey Peyton, Antonella Robustelli, Kathleen Quaye, Michaela Albanese, Gianni Bonagura, Anna Kanakis, Simona Mariani, Giacomo Rosselli and Silvio Spaccesi.

, the film on the air : 1983 comedy film by Castellano and Pipolo, with Adriano Celentano, Federica Moro, Tiberio Murgia, Caren Lindsey Peyton, Antonella Robustelli, Kathleen Quaye, Michaela Albanese, Gianni Bonagura, Anna Kanakis, Simona Mariani, Giacomo Rosselli and Silvio Spaccesi. The gates of heaven , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 1980s Western Drama by Michael Cimino, starring Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Walken, John Hurt, Sam Waterston, Brad Dourif, Isabelle Huppert, Joseph Cotten, Jeff Bridges, Ronnie Hawkins, Mickey Rourke, Mary Catherine Wright, Terry O’Quinn , Jack Conley, Paul Koslo, Anna Levine and Richard Masur.

, the film on the air : 1980s Western Drama by Michael Cimino, starring Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Walken, John Hurt, Sam Waterston, Brad Dourif, Isabelle Huppert, Joseph Cotten, Jeff Bridges, Ronnie Hawkins, Mickey Rourke, Mary Catherine Wright, Terry O’Quinn , Jack Conley, Paul Koslo, Anna Levine and Richard Masur. The knight of Lagardere , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : 1998 adventure film by Philippe de Broca, with Daniel Auteuil, Fabrice Luchini, Vincent Perez, Marie Gillain, Yann Collette, Jean-François Stévenin, Didier Pain, Philippe Noiret, Claire Nebout, Charles Nelson, Jacques Sereys, Renato Scarpa, Ludovica Tinghi, James Thiérrée, Sacha Bourdo, Margot Marguerit and Jean Antonolis.

, the film on the air : 1998 adventure film by Philippe de Broca, with Daniel Auteuil, Fabrice Luchini, Vincent Perez, Marie Gillain, Yann Collette, Jean-François Stévenin, Didier Pain, Philippe Noiret, Claire Nebout, Charles Nelson, Jacques Sereys, Renato Scarpa, Ludovica Tinghi, James Thiérrée, Sacha Bourdo, Margot Marguerit and Jean Antonolis. The Scorpion King 3 – The Final Battle , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2012 action, adventure, fantasy film by Roel Reiné, starring Dave Bautista, Billy Zane, Ron Perlman, Victor Webster and Temuera Morrison.

, the film on the air : 2012 action, adventure, fantasy film by Roel Reiné, starring Dave Bautista, Billy Zane, Ron Perlman, Victor Webster and Temuera Morrison. Save the Last Dance , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Thomas Carter’s 2001 musical drama, starring Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas, Kerry Washington, Fredro Starr, Terry Kinney, Bianca Lawson, Vince Green, Garland Whitt, Elisabeth Oas, Cory Stewart and Jennifer Anglin.

, the film on the air : Thomas Carter’s 2001 musical drama, starring Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas, Kerry Washington, Fredro Starr, Terry Kinney, Bianca Lawson, Vince Green, Garland Whitt, Elisabeth Oas, Cory Stewart and Jennifer Anglin. Conan the Barbarian , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : 2011 film adventure, action, fantasy by Marcus Nispel, starring Jason Momoa, Ron Perlman, Rachel Nichols, Rose McGowan, Stephen Lang, Saïd Taghmaoui, Bob Sapp, Katarzyna Wolejnio, Leo Howard, Nonso Anozie, Raw Leiba and Bashar Rahal.

, the film on the air : 2011 film adventure, action, fantasy by Marcus Nispel, starring Jason Momoa, Ron Perlman, Rachel Nichols, Rose McGowan, Stephen Lang, Saïd Taghmaoui, Bob Sapp, Katarzyna Wolejnio, Leo Howard, Nonso Anozie, Raw Leiba and Bashar Rahal. Crime on the Loire – The Mystery of the headless body , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Top Crime : 2015 crime film by Eric Duret, starring Claire Borotra, Antoine Duléry, Yann Sundberg, Héléna Soubeyrand, Guillaume Clérice, Clémence Thioly and Guillaume Ducreux.

, the film on the air : 2015 crime film by Eric Duret, starring Claire Borotra, Antoine Duléry, Yann Sundberg, Héléna Soubeyrand, Guillaume Clérice, Clémence Thioly and Guillaume Ducreux. Savages , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34 : comedy film, 1995 comedy by Carlo Vanzina, with Leo Gullotta, Ezio Greggio, Cinzia Leone, Michele Merkin, Franco Oppini, Monica Scattini, Emilio Solfrizzi, Carmela Vincenti, Antonello Fassari and Cash.

, the film on the air : comedy film, 1995 comedy by Carlo Vanzina, with Leo Gullotta, Ezio Greggio, Cinzia Leone, Michele Merkin, Franco Oppini, Monica Scattini, Emilio Solfrizzi, Carmela Vincenti, Antonello Fassari and Cash. Austin Powers – The spy who tried, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21 on 20: Jay Roach’s 1999 comedy film, starring Mike Myers, Heather Graham, Elizabeth Hurley, Robert Wagner, Michael York, Will Ferrell, Mindy Sterling, Verne Troyer, Rebecca Romijn, Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Tim Robbins.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: