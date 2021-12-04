Today’s Movies and Programs Saturday 4th December 2021

Movies On TV Tonight: The Golden Men, How to Train Your Dragon, Octopussy, Blood Diamond. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Dancing with the Stars, SWAT and Clarice, Sapiens – One planet, Uà – Man of various ages, Versailles, Il delitto di Garlasco.

Film Tonight on TV Today Saturday 4 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Golden Men, How to Train Your Dragon, Octopussy – Operation Octopus, Blood Diamond – Blood Diamonds, Wolfman, The Sisters, Bandits in Orgosolo, It can be done … amigo !, 10,000 BC, Back home, Jimi !

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Golden Men , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai4 : film noir of 2019 by Vincenzo Alfieri, with Fabio De Luigi, Edoardo Leo, Giampaolo Morelli, Giuseppe Ragone, Mariela Garriga, Matilde Gioli, Susy Laude and Gian Marco Tognazzi.

