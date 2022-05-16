Tom Blyth to play young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games prequel

Lionsgate has finally revealed the first cast member of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakeshis new film that will function as a prequel to the The Hunger Games.

Although The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is already in the middle of filming, Lionsgate had not wanted to give details about its cast until now when, hand in hand with People, it announced that Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) will be in charge of bringing Coriolanus Snow to life in this story.

For fans of The Hunger Games, Coriolanus Snow’s name is familiar, and not for good reason. After all, the character that Donald Sutherland portrayed in the movies starring Jennifer Lawrence was the President of Panem and therefore one of the main antagonists in the Katniss Everdeen story.

But The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It will take us to a time before the story of Katniss and with a story set in version number 10 of the Hunger Games, it will show a young Coriolanus Snow who “sees the opportunity for a change of luck when he is chosen to be the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12″, according to the film’s synopsis.

This new movie from The Hunger Games It will be based on the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins and will be directed by Francis Lawrence (Catching Fire, Mockingjay)

“Coriolanus Snow is many things: a survivor, a loyal friend, a killer, a boy who falls quickly in love, and an ambitious young man to the core.” Lawrence commented. “Tom’s interpretation of the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become.”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes plans to premiere in November 2023.