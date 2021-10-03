News

Tom Cruise acrobat for Mission Impossible 7 jumps on the moving train

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tom Cruise is known for his aversion to stuntmen. If there is a dangerous scene to shoot, he wants to play it personally. For this reason, it was not surprising that, during the filming for the new “Mission Impossible”, the seventh episode of the saga, the 58-year-old former “Top Gun” was caught jumping on a moving train, to punch a another actor in the role of the villain.

Filming is currently underway in Yorkshire, England. The film had a troubled history due to the pandemic. Last year, the crew had to leave Venice, due to the lockdown. Then filming started again, and last November they moved to Rome, where several chases were shot.

According to casting sources, Cruise made the experience of sharing the set with him “a nightmare” for some. “Many of us like to take a break, and resume when we can – said a crew member – but Tom is completely obsessed with getting the job done, and nothing can stop him.” In short, the actor is “the most determined person in the world”, but this can become a nightmare for those who work with him.

Tom Cruise will make a movie in space: he will go to the International Station with an Elon Musk rocket

Cruise also allegedly paid out of his own pocket for two robots tasked with implementing coronavirus safety regulations on set.

Loading...
Advertisements

// questa var serve anche in altro file impostazioni_testata.fbq_swg_promo = "556738118336305"; fbq('init', impostazioni_testata.fbq_swg_promo); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

932
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
831
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
771
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
727
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
724
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
718
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
713
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
706
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top