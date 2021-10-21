Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 in Risky Business sold at a record price

Who does not remember the young man Tom Cruise dance in his shirt and underwear inside the house and then steal the Porsche 928 from his parents’ garage to rage with friends on the Chicago night? For those who do not remember, we are talking about the famous film “Risky Business” 1983, one of the films that launched the career of the Top Gun of cinema.

That famous car was auctioned off at a truly mind-boggling price, especially when compared to the basic 928 version. Barrett-Jackson, to Houston in Texas, at the price of 1,980,000 dollars (about 1,674,189 euros).

Led by Tom Cruise

Risky Business Porsche 928 is from 1979 and it was the car used by Tom Cruise to learn how to drive the manual transmission. The record-breaking specimen is not the one that ends its run on the bottom of Lake Michigan, but is one of three driven during the filming of the film, specifically one of the two that took part in the famous chase scene. Paul Brickman, the director of the film, chose the Porsche 928 because he considered the 911 to be too mundane compared to the more modern grand tourer in Zuffenhausen.

The car originally had a green body, but was later repainted in a light brown shade for the film. Once her film career ended, the 928 was part of one private collection in a controlled climate environment.

Unknown owner

The Auction House Barrett-Jackson did not know which one it is the identity of the new buyer of this famous Porsche. Even if the price was beyond all expectations, he will be proud to have put in his garage a vehicle that has written a piece of Hollywood history, also thanks to the performances of Tom Cruise.