News

Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 in Risky Business sold at a record price

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Who does not remember the young man Tom Cruise dance in his shirt and underwear inside the house and then steal the Porsche 928 from his parents’ garage to rage with friends on the Chicago night? For those who do not remember, we are talking about the famous film “Risky Business” 1983, one of the films that launched the career of the Top Gun of cinema.

That famous car was auctioned off at a truly mind-boggling price, especially when compared to the basic 928 version. Barrett-Jackson, to Houston in Texas, at the price of 1,980,000 dollars (about 1,674,189 euros).

Led by Tom Cruise

Risky Business Porsche 928 is from 1979 and it was the car used by Tom Cruise to learn how to drive the manual transmission. The record-breaking specimen is not the one that ends its run on the bottom of Lake Michigan, but is one of three driven during the filming of the film, specifically one of the two that took part in the famous chase scene. Paul Brickman, the director of the film, chose the Porsche 928 because he considered the 911 to be too mundane compared to the more modern grand tourer in Zuffenhausen.

The car originally had a green body, but was later repainted in a light brown shade for the film. Once her film career ended, the 928 was part of one private collection in a controlled climate environment.

Unknown owner

The Auction House Barrett-Jackson did not know which one it is the identity of the new buyer of this famous Porsche. Even if the price was beyond all expectations, he will be proud to have put in his garage a vehicle that has written a piece of Hollywood history, also thanks to the performances of Tom Cruise.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

706
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
660
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
542
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
484
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
451
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
380
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
341
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
296
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
294
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
257
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top