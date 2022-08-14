Tom Holland announces his withdrawal from social networks: “It’s for my mental health”

Tom Holland is one of the favorite actors in Hollywood and this time generated great surprise among his fans after announcing that he would leave the social networks for a while, as he said he felt “in a spiral” every time he read information about him on the internet.

The actor from “Spider-Man: No Way Home“He made the decision to get away from social networks and deleted the applications from his cell phones, but after almost more than a month of absence he returned to them to talk about mental health and the charities it supports in this regard.

“Hello and goodbye”, is how he begins his message in which he described as “overwhelming” social networks and said he felt in a spiral every time he found information about him In Internet. It was this feeling that led him to move away from the platforms where he also maintained contact with his fans, although he did not delete his account completely.

Tom Holland says goodbye to social networks. Photo: Instagram @tomholland2013

“Asking for help shouldn’t be something to be ashamed of”, Said the 26-year-old actor who in various interviews revealed that during his adolescence he was the victim of bullying by his schoolmates.

Hollywood actors without social network

Social networks, such as Instagram and Twitter, are a tool that some celebrities use to keep in touch with their fans; however, they have also become a “double-edged sword” due to the damage they can cause in the face of negative comments.

Given this, stars like Tom Hollandwho has more than 60 million followers on Instagram, have decided to pause their appearance on this platform, arguing that they will take care of their mental health affected by criticism from Internet users.

Internationally famous actors and actresses like Kristen Stewart from “Twilight”; Emma Stone from “Cruella” and “La La Land”; Robert Pattinson from “Batman”; Jennifer Lawrence from “The Hunger Games”, Brad Pitt and Geroge Clooney, are some of those who have decided to stay away from social networks.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are singers who are hugely popular on these platforms, but for a while they also considered stepping away to focus on their mental health. “I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my present life. Just remember, negative comments can hurt anyone’s feelings,” the singer said. in 2018.

