Toni Costa already has a girlfriend and this is what Adamari López thinks

The presenter Adamari Lópezwho announced his separation with the dancer Toni Costafather of his only daughter, in May 2021, gave his opinion on his ex’s new love relationship.

“Of course, for me this is not a novelty, it seems to me that what you have to do is always wish him much happiness, many good things, because everything that one wishes to those around us has repercussions, especially in my case. , with my daughter and I, what I want is for my daughter to be well,” he said. Adamari at Today program.

Adamari indicated that the most important thing for her is the family and the well-being of his daughter Alaiafor which he maintains a cordial relationship with Tony.

When the interviewer Quique Usales He asked her if she knew Tony’s new partner, Adamari He limited himself to answering: “What I want is for my daughter to be well and for us to always be a family, as far as we can, normal, so that’s what matters.”