Toni Costa defends himself from criticism for not spending Father’s Day with his daughter Alaïa

Tony Costa He has earned the attention and hearts of his followers on Instagram for his work as a father with little Alaïawhom he procreated with Adamari Lopez.

However, not all are good comments for the Spanish dancer, since recently Father’s Day was celebrated in Spainand Toni Costa was away from her daughter during such a celebration.

Although father and daughter they were away on Father’s Daythe Spanish dancer shared a photo of the memory with his little girl, which he accompanied with an emotional message, as he wrote: “Today is father’s day in my land Spain and I congratulate all those committed, loving and dedicated body and soul to their hij@s“.

“We came to this life for many reasons and among them this is to be a good example for our children, you have to fill them with love, joy and values ​​so that they are good people in this life, you have to give them quality time and always be there by their side, I love you my princess. Photo in Vail March 2020!”.

Tony Costa on Instagram.

Toni Costa responds to criticism

Although Tony Costa has always shown be present in Alaïa’s lifeand from the tender publication, in which he received good comments, the “haters” also appeared.

There were users who commented on the photo: “Happy day but how nice it would have been for the three of them to be celebrating like a beautiful family that they were”, “It would have been a current photo, this is not”, “I thought you had joined the family“.

What Tony Costa responded forcefully: “Obviously your evil is palpable, I have work and commitmentsthe rest is superfluous, to talk nonsense elsewhere, may God bless me”.

Tony Costa on Instagram.

Even though Toni Costa did not spend Father’s Day with his daughteron multiple occasions has shown to have a great relationship with the little girl, take care of her and take responsibility despite the separation with Adamari Lopez.