Tonight on TV 23 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the fiction The bride with Serena Rossi, Giorgio Marchesi. On Canale 5, the quiz Come on another one! Even in the evening with Paolo Bonolis.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 23 January 2022. Up Raitre the talk show What’s the weather like, with Fabio Fazio. On La7 the cultural program Atlantis, led by Andrea Purgatori.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 23 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction The bride, with Serena Rossi, Giorgio Marchesi, Mauritius Donadoni. The body found at the bottom of the escarpment is that of Giorgia, Italo’s first wife. The autopsy clears Italo of the murder charge, but he falls into a deep depression and later leaves the farmhouse. Maria (Serena Rossi) thus finds herself managing everything by herself. Disturbed and disappointed by Italo’s offer, Maria arrives in Calabria and meets Antonio, her first love, who tells her about the business done in Belgium and his successful construction company. He also tells her that he has never forgotten her.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. Also today Fabio Fazio hosts protagonists of politics, culture, entertainment and sport, with a look at the election of the new Head of State. Then, the usual space with the irony of Luciana Littizzetto. And in closing the table with many friends like Massimo Lopez, Tullio Solenghi And Gigi Marzullo.

Mediaset, La7, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Countercurrent – Early evening. Veronica Gentili remains on the air as every Sunday until after midnight to tell the facts, characters and background of the news, politics and economics. This time too we talk above all about viruses and vaccines, without however neglecting the tensions in view of the election of the Head of State.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the quiz Come on another one! Pure in the evening. After the invasion of the gieffini, protagonists of the first episode, the specials of the quiz conducted by Paolo Bonolis with Luca Laurenti they are preparing to host many other celebrities. In the long list appear, among others, Samantha De Grenet, Emanuela Folliero, Chiara Francini And Marisa Laurito.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. The “stories of men and worlds“Proposed by Andrew Purgators. The journalist has also written many screenplays for TV, among which we remember “The two read“(2014),”Reason of State“(2015) and”Lampedusa“(2016).

On Nine, at 21.25, prose evening with Ammutta Muddica. First of two parts of the show Aldo, John And Giacomo broadcast on Channel 5 in 2014. Among the sketches provided, “The return of Pdor“, Sequel to the historic gag, staged in the show”Tel who el telùn“Of 1999.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Drag Race Italy. Drag Queens pay homage to Raffaella Carrà, between a quiz, a musical and a fashion show with a lot of blonde helmets included. They try hard, yet something will not be able to impress Priscilla, Chiara Francini And Tommaso Zorzi.

The films this evening on Sunday 23 January 2022

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Christian Duguay, A bag of marbles, with Dorian Le Clech, Batyste Fleurial. Joseph and Maurice are two Jewish brothers living in Nazi-occupied France. Soon the little ones will have to go on a long journey to escape capture.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2013, by Zack Snyder, The man of Steel, with Henry Cavill. Having survived the destruction of his world, Kal-El arrives on Earth and is raised by the Kents, who call him Clark. Growing up, Kal-El (Henry Cavill) realizes that he is endowed with great powers and, when our planet is threatened by aliens, he goes into action in the Superman costume.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Thea Sharrock, I before you, with Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. The waitress Louisa unexpectedly loses her job. He then decides to accept Will Traynor’s care, a young man confined to a wheelchair after an accident.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2012 thriller film, by Oliver Stone, The Beasts, with Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch. Ben and Chon grow the best marijuana in Southern California and share a love for the beautiful Ophelia. A cartel of Mexican traffickers, however, wants to force them to do business with them.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2008 drama film, by Justin Chadwick, The other woman of the king, with Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman. Pushed by their father, the sisters Anna and Maria Bolena move to the court of Henry VIII of England. Their job is to seduce the king to obtain benefits for their family.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 23 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fantastic film of 2018, by Gabriele Salvatores, The boy invisible – Second generation, with Ludovico Girardello. Michele is a teenager with the typical age temperament who, in addition to having to manage his powers, must face a series of discoveries: a Russian biological mother and a twin sister.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the comedy film of 2016, by Hugo Gélin, Family suddenly – Instructions not included, with Omar Sy, Gloria Colston. The life of Samuel, a hardened bachelor, changes when an ex gives him a baby girl. Little by little, the man will learn to be a good father.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2012, by Timur Bekmambetov, There legend of the vampire hunter, with Benjamin Walker. Before becoming President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln witnesses the murder of his mother by a vampire. To take revenge, he thus becomes a ruthless hunter.