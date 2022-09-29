Tonight on TV: a science fiction film by the creator of Gattaca and Truman Show – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: a future where you can monetize your life expectancy.

Passionate about cinema at an early age, but restricted by the possibilities offered to him by his native country, New Zealand, Andrew Niccol left for England, where he began his career by directing commercials for television. After a career of ten years in Europe, he flew to the United States where he imposed himself, in less than a year, as an essential director.

His script for The Truman Show, critical of reality TV, immediately attracted many producers, before being entrusted to filmmaker Peter Weir. Andrew Niccol then catches up with Welcome to Gattaca, a sci-fi film with an elegant staging offering a reflection on fatalism. With Simone, the director pursues a satirical vein, before tackling illegal arms trafficking in Lord of War.

After six years of absence, Andrew Niccol is back on the screens in 2011 with Time Out. This fourth feature film allows him to return to his first love around an original concept where time replaces any form of currency.

Like its early projects, the film dissects society through the prism of anticipation, exploring themes of time, money, power and eternal youth. A futuristic thriller of terrifying lucidity, carried by Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried.

Time Out by Andrew Niccol with Amanda Seyfried, Justin Timberlake, Cillian Murphy…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m.