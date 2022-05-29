Top 10 Tom Hardy Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Edward Thomas Hardy was born in London (England) on September 15, 1977. Better known as Tom Hardyit’s a producer Y british film actor. He has been nominated for his work at Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actoron 2 occasions at Film Critics Awards and another 2 to British Academy Film Awards. Additionally, he has been awarded a BAFTA Award to rising star in 2011.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

loke Lawless black hawk shot down Stuart: A Life Upside Down Dunkirk the reborn Mad Max: Fury Road Warrior The Dark Knight Rises Source

loke

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and AppleTV

Year 2014

Duration: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Director: Steve Knight

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Tom Hardy What Ivan Locke and a cast of actors and actresses who put their voices in the feature film as they were Ruth Wilson, Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott, Ben Daniels, Tom Holland, Bill Milner, Danny Webb, Alice Lowe, Silas Carson, Lee Ross Y Kirsty Dillon. It had a budget of 2 million dollars and grossed more than 5 million dollars. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the Sant Jordi award to the best actor in foreign film for Tom Hardy.

Lawless

Platform: Filmin, Movistar+, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Duration: 1 hours and 56 minutes

Director: John Hillcoat

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke Y Guy Pearce. It had a budget of $26 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $53 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination of John Hillcoat to palm d’or in the Cannes International Film Festival. And, also, the 3 nominations in the Georgia Film Critics Association in the categories of Oglethorpe Award for Excellence at Georgia Cinema, best song “Fire in the Blood” by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis and an additional nomination for best song by “cosmonaut“By Nick Cave & Warren Ellis.

black hawk shot down

Platform: Filmin, AppleTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2001

Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Director: Ridley Scott

IMDb Score: 7.7

The film features a cast of actors such as Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, Tom Sizemore, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard, Jeremy Piven Y Tom Hardy. If we really highlight this role of Tom Hardyis because it was his first film role playing the specialist Lance Twombly inside of the 75th Ranger Regiment. The feature film is based on the non-fiction book written by the journalist Mark Bowden. In it, he recounted the true events that occurred during a UN-mandated US peacekeeping mission in Somalia during 1993. The film grossed over $172 million worldwide from a budget of $90 million.

Stuart: A Life Upside Down

Platform: HBO Max

Year 2007

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Director: David Attwood

IMDb Score: 7.7

It is a biographical adaptation of the novel by Alexander Masters what did you do about your friend Stuart Clive Shorter, prisoner and career criminal. The feature film starred Tom Hardy What short Y benedict cumberbatch What Masters. The film adaptation was co-produced by the BBC Y HBO in 2007. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight the nomination of Tom Hardy still BAFTA for his interpretation of stuart shorter.

Dunkirk

Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2017

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 7.8

A cast made up of Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance Y Tom Hardy. It is a film of the war genre that narrates a military action to evacuate 400,000 soldiers in France -invaded at the time by Nazi Germany- and during the Second World War. It is considered by many specialized media as the best production of Christopher Nolan. And it is not for less, because it had a formidable soundtrack led by hans zimmer. In the recognition section, we highlight the 8 nominations in the Oscar awards taking the prize in 3 of them: Better sound, better sound editing Y best montage. We also highlight his 3 nominations for the Golden Globes and his 7 nominations for Bafta awards of those who rose with one of them: In better sound. Tom Hardy played and starred in the role of Farrier, pilot of the British Royal Air Force.

the reborn

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Director: Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson Y Will Poulter. It had a budget of $135 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $532 million. It is an adaptation of a fraction of the novel by Michael Punke in which he describes the experiences of Hugh Glass in 1823. In the recognition section, we highlight his 12 nominations in the Oscar awardswinning in 3 categories: best directorbest actor for Leonardo Dicaprio Y best photography. Additionally, 5 Bafta awards3 Golden Globes and 2 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Tom Hardy was nominated for a Oscar award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Awards as best supporting actor.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 1 minute

Director: George Miller

IMDb Score: 8.1

starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult Y Hugh Keays-Byrne. It had a budget of $150 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $378 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight their 10 nominations at the awards Oscar of which he won in 6 categories, 2 nominations for the Golden Globes4 BAFTA and 10 Film Critics Awards.

Warrior

Platform: Netflix, Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2011

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Director: Gavin O’Connor

IMDb Score: 8.2

Starring J.oel Edgerton, Tom Hardy, Jennifer Morrison, Frank Grillo Y Nick Nolte. It managed to collect at the box office more than $23 million Starting from a budget of $25 million. In the recognition section, we highlight Nick Nolte which was recognized in several contests such as the Oscar, Screen Actors Guild, Online Film Critics Society Awards or Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards What Best Supporting Actor. Tom Hardy was nominated as best Actor in the satellite awards.

The Dark Knight Rises

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Duration: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.4

Starring Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Morgan Freeman Y Liam Neeson. The Dark Knight Rises It is the third and final installment in the trilogy of Batman of Christopher Nolan. This part is a sequel to Batman Begins (2005) Y The Dark Knight (2008). It was listed as one of the best films of 2012. With a budget of $230 millionhad just like its predecessor an incredible collection of more than $1 billion. She also received innumerable recognitions, nominations and awards in the MTV Movie Awards, Golden Trailer Awardshis nomination in the grammys for best soundtrack album, among many others. Tom Hardy played the character of Bane, a supervillain. Bane was a revolutionary mercenary excommunicated of the Shadow League.

Source

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2010

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.8

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger Y Michael Cain. A film that received nothing more and nothing less than 8 nominations for the Oscar awards. We highlight the 4 that won the award in the categories of best photography, best sound mix, best sound editing and best visual effects. Regarding the 4 nominations that did not finally win the award, they went to: Best film, best soundtrack, best original screenplay and best artistic direction. We also highlight his 11 nominations in the Satellite Award’s of which he took 3 awards: Best soundtrack, best photography and best artistic direction. Finally, 4 nominations in the Golden Globes and the 9 nominations in the Bafta awards of which he took 3 of them. Tom Hardy starred in the role of Eames the forger. He is a member of the team Cobb able to take the physical form of any other person in the world of dreams and one of the creative minds without a doubt inception.

It may interest you…

Diane Keaton’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

The 10 best Scarlett Johansson movies ordered from worst to best and where to watch online

Kate Winslet’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Cary Grant’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Top 10 Tom Cruise Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

References: Justwatch