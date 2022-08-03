Top 5 of the most frequently asked questions about wellness and health, answered by a specialist

Club Medicity answers the most frequently asked questions and what else concerns people about their well-being and health. María Lourdes Linzan, Bachelor of Human Nutrition, Master in Child Nutrition and Cosmetologist, answers the main questions of our followers:

1.- What vitamins should a pregnant woman take?

During pregnancy, a woman needs to consume a balanced and sufficient diet for her macro and micro nutrient needs. As for vitamins and minerals necessary for this period are the following:

Folic acid: helps prevent certain birth defects. Before pregnancy, you need 400 micrograms per day. During pregnancy and lactation, you need 600 micrograms per day from food or vitamins. It’s hard to get this amount from food alone, so you’ll need to take a supplement that contains folic acid.

helps prevent certain birth defects. Before pregnancy, you need 400 micrograms per day. During pregnancy and lactation, you need 600 micrograms per day from food or vitamins. It’s hard to get this amount from food alone, so you’ll need to take a supplement that contains folic acid. Iron: It is important for the baby’s growth and brain development. Due to the increased amount of blood in the mother’s body, she must receive 27 milligrams of iron per day.

It is important for the baby’s growth and brain development. Due to the increased amount of blood in the mother’s body, she must receive 27 milligrams of iron per day. Calcium: It can reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, plus it builds up in your baby’s bones and future teeth. The daily dose would be 1,000 milligrams of calcium. And in teenage pregnancies 1,300 milligrams of calcium a day.

It can reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, plus it builds up in your baby’s bones and future teeth. The daily dose would be 1,000 milligrams of calcium. And in teenage pregnancies 1,300 milligrams of calcium a day. Vitamin D: helps calcium build baby’s bones and teeth. All women, pregnant or not, should get 600 IU of vitamin D daily.

Pregnancy (Pexels)

2.- Is it necessary to take collagen to strengthen hair, nails, bones, or is it enough with food?

Collagen is an important component of the skin. Benefits elasticity and hydration. As we age, the body produces less collagen, leading to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles.

The ability of our body to produce collagen decreases with age and it is difficult to regenerate through food. What can be done from birth is to help to have a correct production of collagen and for this the intake of amino acids, which are the components of proteins, is key. To activate the formation of collagen naturally, you can eat foods rich in protein, vitamin C and vitamin A.

There is a lot of controversy regarding collagen supplements since there is no scientific evidence about its true assimilation, although it has been shown that they help reduce joint pain and in athletes their consumption minimizes injuries and improves their recovery.

However, it is recommended that its intake be complemented by other habits such as following a balanced and varied diet, using sunscreen daily, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, resting for enough hours, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle by practicing some type of physical activity daily. appropriate to each person’s age and physical condition, and, in the case of the skin, follow a series of daily care such as cleaning, hydration and sun protection.

collagen (Pexels)

3.- How often is it advisable to take vitamins in the case of adults?

Taking vitamin supplements without having any health problems does not provide any extra benefit to the body. They are only needed during pregnancy or if the doctor detects a deficiency.

Incorporating certain foods into your daily diet can provide the vitamins our bodies need to function properly.

Vitamin C: citrus, green leafy vegetables, kiwi. The recommended dose is 90 mg daily, which you obtain by drinking the juice of two oranges (200 ml provide about 75 mg of vitamin C) and a kiwi (60 g contain 20 mg).

citrus, green leafy vegetables, kiwi. The recommended dose is 90 mg daily, which you obtain by drinking the juice of two oranges (200 ml provide about 75 mg of vitamin C) and a kiwi (60 g contain 20 mg). Vitamin A: carrot, pumpkin, eggs. The recommended dose is 700 mg per day, which you can get by eating orange vegetables. With 80 g of carrot you already get the dose. Eggs, oily fish and butter are also sources of this vitamin.

carrot, pumpkin, eggs. The recommended dose is 700 mg per day, which you can get by eating orange vegetables. With 80 g of carrot you already get the dose. Eggs, oily fish and butter are also sources of this vitamin. Vitamin E: olive oil. The recommended dose is 15 mg per day, which you get with three tablespoons of virgin olive oil, a handful of hazelnuts and a tablespoon of wheat germ.

olive oil. The recommended dose is 15 mg per day, which you get with three tablespoons of virgin olive oil, a handful of hazelnuts and a tablespoon of wheat germ. Vitamin D: The recommended dose is 20 mg per day, most of which is produced by your body from sun exposure. Oily fish and dairy products help you complete the dose.

The recommended dose is 20 mg per day, most of which is produced by your body from sun exposure. Oily fish and dairy products help you complete the dose. Vitamin B6: The recommended dose is 1.5mg a day, which you can get with an avocado salad (100g), turkey breast (125g), a banana and a handful of nuts for dessert.

The recommended dose is 1.5mg a day, which you can get with an avocado salad (100g), turkey breast (125g), a banana and a handful of nuts for dessert. Vitamin B3: The recommended dose is 15 mg daily. With 150 grams of salmon you are already taking 16 mg of this vitamin. Nuts and whole grains also provide it.

vitamins (Courtesy)

4.- What can we recommend for excessive hair loss?

The reasons for hair loss vary. It can be caused by childbirth or other stressful events. Hereditary factors, thyroid levels, and even frequent use of a hair straightener can be to blame.

It is important to identify the reason for hair loss and consume foods such as:

Green leafy foods.

Blue fish such as salmon, sardines and trout.

Nuts, Almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, cashews or pistachios.

Legumes, lentils, chickpeas, beans.

Citric fruits.

They are foods rich in biotin, vitamin A, C, E, calcium, proteins, folic acid, zinc, iron and omega 3 that help strengthen hair and prevent hair loss.

Hair (Pexels)

5.- How to promote healthy eating in children when they resist nutrition?

It is very important to know that children learn their eating habits by imitation, and also according to the kind of food that they have available to consume. For this reason, if we have healthy food, we eat at established times, we consume varied and nutritious foods, we perform physical activity on a regular basis, they will learn that healthy lifestyle.

However, when children sometimes resist eating nutritious foods, we can implement different preparations to make them more pleasant, for example:

Gratin vegetables with cheese.

Cooked vegetables in baked strips.

Fruit salads with at least 3 fruits to add color to the plate.

Ground chicken croquettes with vegetables.

Pizza with broccoli or cauliflower dough.

Power struggles between a parent and child can affect eating behavior. If children are pressured to eat a certain food, they are more likely to refuse to eat it, even if it is something they usually enjoy. Offer a variety of nutritious foods. Your child can decide what and how much he will eat from the options you offer.

Healthy nutrition (Pexels)

In the Medical Club You will find advice, tips and recommendations to enjoy your day to day. Secrets to take care of your baby, healthy routines, masks to show off radiant skin. We are at: https://club.farmaciasmedicity.com/