tough attack by Commisso on Juventus

The future of Dusan Vlahovic it is unknown. A year and a half after the expiry of the contract with the Fiorentina, the Serbian striker is proving stronger than any rumors of market, thinking only of the pitch and improving their already considerable numbers in Serie A.

Dusan Vlahovic doesn’t stop scoring: but the future hangs in the balance

Last October the player and his entourage closed the door to Fiorentina on the renewal theme, breaking with the club and also with the supporters, even if a part of the Viola supporters were then “won back” by the feats of the class on the field 2000, who commands the top scorer of the championship with 12 goals made in 15 days.

The future, it was said, remains very uncertain, because all the options are still possible: the sale in January, the stay in Florence until the end of the season and then a change of scenery, the rethinking and therefore the extension of the contract and finally, even if the scenario seems impractical, the absolute tug-of-war with the departure of Dusan Vlahovic from Florence in June 2023 in no cost.

Capital gains Juventus, Rocco Commisso on the attack

Certainly the president of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso is ready to battle with the “system”, read the influence of prosecutors and the will of the player, who seems fascinated by the possibility of landing the Juventus and who seems determined to reject the Arsenal court, ready to present a super offer of 90 million already in January.

On the other hand, imagining that after Federico Chiesa another Fiorentina champion will move to the hated “Juventus is not an idea that appeals to the square and not even to Commisso himself, who, speaking to ‘Tutti Convocati’ on Radio 24, does not he missed the opportunity to launch a tough attack on Juventus by commenting on the case of the last few days, the one that sees the Turin club at the center of the investigation into the alleged fictitious capital gains.

“When the time comes to pay, I pay, but not everyone is like that, because they make profits appear only to evade financial fair play and the money doesn’t really turn around. I have heard that Juventus have made good capital gains, but they have millions of debts. How is it possible? In the last period they have lost a billion euros on the stock exchange, and here we stop for two or three years just to understand what happened “.

Vlahovic-Juventus, Rocco Commisso to poison

Commisso then increased the dose by attacking the world of prosecutors and giving Juventus another jab:

“In America the prosecutors take a percentage of the salary of their clients, they don’t weigh on the transfer. Here is a far west. I’m not saying I’m being blackmailed, it’s a strong word, but I’m in check by those who want to move Vlahovic at all costs. If it hadn’t been for me, he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to become king here in Florence ”.

“Honestly, I don’t know if Juventus will be able to afford to buy Vlahovic – the conclusion – but I want to tell everyone that Dusan’s club is Fiorentina, and before talking to his agents it is necessary to speak with us. I don’t let anyone blackmail me. When I became clear about the situation in October, I was overwhelmed with criticism. To me, on the other hand, it seems that his numbers have improved since that moment and not a little, because the boy is a professional “.

OMNISPORT