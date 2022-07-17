tourist couple had sex on a balcony in the historic center of Cartagena

It seems that sexual acts in the open air would be becoming common in the walled city of Cartagena, as a new fact was presented on the balcony of a residence located on Calle de Badillo in the historic center of this city.

Passers-by and tourists who were in the sector were protagonists of the scandalous scene where a totally naked couple he looks out onto a balcony that overlooks the street and, as if nothing had happened, they begin to have intimacy.

Immediately, the spectators began to record the exhibitionist couple and once again rejected what was committed. “It became custom, what is this? Again a couple has sex on a balcony in the historic center of Cartagena”, is heard saying in the video.

For its part, the Metropolitan Police of Cartagena, which was alerted to what happened, was present at the scene of the events and summoned these two people. The authorities confirmed that these acts happened last Monday, July 11.

“Two subpoena orders were made applying the National Code of Coexistence and Citizen Security in Article 33 2b, which are the behaviors that affect tranquility by carrying out acts of exhibitionism that generate annoyance to the community,” said Colonel Óscar Pachón, Operational Commander of the Citizen Security of the Cartagena metropolitan area.

Although it is not the first time that people from Cartagena have witnessed a scene like this, because in June a video was recorded by a citizen who witnessed a sexual act between a couple while they were taking a carriage ride through the streets of Cartagena, the light of the moon

The video shows that the couple was not alone, because in the car, which is pulled by a horse, three men and another woman were present. However, only The woman who wore a suit and who would be under the influence of alcohol performed the scandalous scene.

The float moved through the walled area of ​​the coastal city and regardless of the presence of tourists, the protagonists of the video continued their nightly walk. It is worth mentioning that the couple has not yet been identified.

Likewise, At the beginning of May of this year, another similar video was released in which a couple had sexual intercourse, this time in the middle of the street in the Historic Center. Without any shame and in front of the eyes of passers-by, these citizens decided to have privacy, without thinking that the cell phone cameras were focusing on them.

Another problem that overwhelms the capital of Bolívar is the issue of horse-driven carriages that provide a tourism service within the walled city, due to the poor condition and treatment to which the animals are subjected.

That is why the Attorney General’s Office asked Mayor William Dau Chamat to advance a comprehensive care plan that guarantees health conditions and good treatment to these animals, which are used by tourists to tour the streets and most recognized sites of the city.

In this case, it is a preventive action. In the document, the Cartagena Provincial Attorney’s Office reiterated the need for entities such as the District Administrative Department of Health (Dadis), the Municipal Agricultural Technical Assistance Unit (Umata) and the Administrative Department of Traffic and Transportation (DATT) to adopt the measures that correspond to them, for guarantee the provision of this service in the appropriate conditions, which are established in Decrees 0656 and 1273 of 2014, which seek to prevent accidents that affect equines.

The Public Ministry indicated in the communication sent to the mayor that “the operating conditions of the mangers in Chambacú and Marbella do not comply with the guidelines established by Dadis”.

At the beginning of this year, the comedian Alejandro Riaño called for a fundraiser, through the Vaki platform, to start a transition of carriages, typical in Cartagena, without the need for animal traction.

The initiative took place after Riaño rejected the animal abuse to which horses are subjected and the way they work on a daily basis.

“How many times do you have to say that this is absurd? (…) Exposed to long working hours, to high temperatures. Yesterday I saw four of these completely bare. Find a solution for all the people who for years work in a dignified manner driving these floats, but the animal does not have to suffer this type of work, and even less bad food and mistreatment by some of them. Stop riding on the floats. It causes them to lower their hair because they are assholes”He expressed on his social networks.