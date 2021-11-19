Toyota, surprising survey on electric – Electric

The event Toyota E-volution it was undoubtedly a great way to introduce motorists to the world of electric, but at the same time to discover how little people know about this type of vehicle. The reference clearly does not go to the strictest details related to the operation of a battery-powered car: a statistic made by the Japanese car manufacturer itself shows that during the entire event most of the respondents were unable to answer two questions in the eyes of all discounted.

The first: is a 100% electric vehicle also equipped with a heat engine? The answer is clearly no, yet 66% of consumers who took part in the survey answered incredibly yes. The second: do hybrid vehicles necessarily have to be connected to be driven? Again, the majority took the wrong side: 75% of respondents said yes, probably deceived by the existence of plug-in hybrid vehicles. In short, the gap between what you should know and what you actually know seems to be quite wide: a trend that absolutely needs to be improved, considering that previous studies have shown that over 70% of motorists would seem interested in buying an electric car. . For fill this information gap, Toyota is looking to educate consumers about electrified vehicles and the differences between their various hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric and fuel cell powertrains.