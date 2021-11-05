Toyota Tacoma, what a concept: the 70’s camper and the unstoppable

The Japanese manufacturer presented two concepts at Sema based on the powerful pick-up powered by a 3.5-liter V6: Toyota Tacozilla and Tacoma Overlanding are designed to go anywhere, in comfort

It is not only in Europe that the pandemic has given a great impetus to travel in open spaces, significantly increasing the sales and rental of motorhomes and caravans. Also pushing car manufacturers, all over the world, to find solutions to transform vans and even cars into more or less Spartan leisure vehicles. Toyota had another idea and showed it at Sema, the exhibition that converges the attention of fans of ‘specials’ and elaborations at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is the Toyota Tacozilla, penate are travelers who are looking for an adventure companion able to take them on the most demanding excursions without the worry of having to leave the dirt roads to look for a place to spend the night. The homage to the Toyota pop-up campers of the 70s and early 80s was evident, which stood out for the large decals in the side areas. Those vehicles built in collaboration with the American company Chinook have become famous all over the world for their versatility and their unique design and have a thriving second-hand market, with very high prices.

TRIBUTE TO THE PAST – The technical basis of the Tacozilla is the Tacoma Trd Sport, on which the technicians of the American division of Toyota Motorsports Garage have created a recreational vehicle, aiming at a substantial reworking of the car body to create a bespoke cell-camper to be installed in the rear area of ​​the vehicle. The “house” (which communicates with the passenger compartment through a small passage and measures 1.83 m in height) is made of aluminum: inside, the set-up features teak cladding (for the floor), a double bed placed above the cabin, a living area with two sofas, a bathroom with shower, a kitchen complete with refrigerator, stove and sink, and a dining table made with a 3D printing process. To increase off-road capabilities, the concept comes with a suspension kit that increases the vehicle body’s height from the ground by 2 “(51 mm), a winch and a set of 17” wheels with General Grabber X3 tires. There is also a Trk exhaust system with snorkel designed specifically to make the ‘sound’ of the 3.5 V6 drive unit combined with a six-speed manual gearbox more full-bodied. Externally a is a faithful reproduction of the models of the past with the white paint that has been embellished with yellow, orange and bronze stripes that send the mind back 40 years.

NEVER STOP – At Sema, Toyota also brought a concept: Tacoma Overlanding which – as the name implies – is intended for the diehards of the most demanding off-road, those who want to get anywhere but in maximum comfort, since it offers the possibility of creating a small base camp. complete with a curtain on the body when you stop. Starting with the SR5, the designers gave it crazy muscularity, enhanced by the front as well as by the 17 ”Alpha alloy wheel set with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. The Old Man Emu BP-51 suspension system provides the Tacoma with 3-inch lift and shock absorbers equipped with external reservoirs to accommodate additional fluid to maintain performance on challenging terrain. To protect themselves when the trail gets tough, the team added an Arb Summit combo bar with fog lights, Expedition One dual-swing rear bumper system, Expedition One Ultra HD skid plate system and Expedition One rocker guard. Virtually unstoppable.

November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 16:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link