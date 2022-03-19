Trailer for ‘Candy’, Hulu’s true crime starring Jessica Biel – Video

Unless HBO Max says otherwise, Hulu has won the race to bring the true story of Candy Montgomery to the small screen.. Both platforms have developed their particular versions of what happened in the eighties, when a seemingly normal housewife murdered a friend from church with an ax. The marriages of both had established friendship, but when everything was mixed more than necessary, Candy threw away her life in search of revenge.

In a tight competition, Hulu has been the first to announce the premiere date of its series, titled ‘Candy’, and that it will be released on May 9. That will be the first date of a multi-night event that will run until May 13., launching an episode every day to try to hook the subscribers of the green platform. In Spain, it has not been confirmed which service will be in charge of importing the fiction, whose protagonist is Jessica Biel, who replaced Elisabeth Moss when she had to abandon him for scheduling reasons.

Robin Veith (“The Act”) is writing the pilot, while Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza complete the cast. For its part, HBO Max has already shot its version of the events, ‘Love and Death’, starring Elizabeth OlsenJesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Patrick Fugit and written by David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”).