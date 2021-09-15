trailers, curiosities, previews on Spielberg’s film

20th Century Studios on December 16, 2021 brings to Italian cinemas West Side Story, a new adaptation of the iconic 1957 Broadway musical musical. Steven Spielberg is the director and co-producer of this big screen remake written by Tony Kushner with choreography by Justin Peck.

Plot and cast

Teenagers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and Sharks, fall in love with 1950s New York. Adapted from the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores the forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks.

The cast in addition to Elgort (Baby Driver) and Zegler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) the cast includes Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll ( Lieutenant Schrank) and Brian d ‘Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke). Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 film version, will play Valentina, a rethought and expanded version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner shop where Tony works.

West Side Story Trailer

First Italian trailer released on April 26, 2021

Second Italian trailer released on July 28, 2021

Third Italian trailer released on September 15, 2021

Curiosity

The film marks the feature film debut of Broadway actress and singer Rachel Zegler.

At one point, Rita Moreno said she wasn’t going to play a cameo in the film, but she eventually agreed to play the role of Valentina, which is a retelling of the character of Doc, who saved Anita (Moreno’s character in the movie of 1961) from being raped in her pharmacy.

This film marks the first time that Steven Spielberg directs a musical. Previously, Spielberg developed a semi-autobiographical music film called “Reel for Reel” in the early 1980s, but the project was abandoned.

Naya Rivera expressed interest and sent an audition tape for the role of Anita. He had previously played this role (and sang the song “America”) on the TV series Glee, during Glee: The First Time (2011) and during a school play of “West Side Story”.

Screenwriter Tony Kushner said the film will be more in line with Arthur Laurents’ original libretto than the 1961 film adaptation.

This is the second time that Steven Spielberg has produced a remake of a film directed by Robert Wise. Previously he produced Haunting – Attendance (1999). The original film also included West Side Story cast member Russ Tamblyn.

Although she played Maria in many West Side Story theatrical productions, this is Rachel Zegler’s first film role. Steven Spielberg credits her as the greatest Maria he has ever seen

An earlier attempt to remake West Side Story occurred in 1996, when Walt Disney Pictures (which would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox in 2019) planned to make a 1990s adaptation of it. This version was to be directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, but in the end the plan did not materialize.

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner previously worked together on Munich (2005) and Lincoln (2012). They are also working together on the upcoming film The kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara and an untitled film inspired by Spielberg’s childhood.

The remake in the cast includes several former performers of the musical Billy Elliot. They are veterans of both the Broadway production and the national tour. David Alvarez (Bernardo) is one of Broadway’s original Tony Award-winning Billies. Ben Cook (Mouthpiece) played Tall Boy on Broadway and went on to play Billy on the US national tour. Julian Elia (Tiger) and Myles Erlick (Snowboy) both served as Billy substitutes on Broadway. Daniel Patrick Russell (Jet) played Billy in Melbourne Australia and on the US national tour.

This is Spielberg’s first remake since War of the Worlds (2005).

Jeanine Tesori, the supervising vocal producer for the shooting of this film, is herself an acclaimed composer and musical arranger. She has been nominated for several Tony Awards, including for her work on Thoroughly Modern Millie, Caroline, or Change And Shrek The Musical, and won the 2015 Tony for Best Original Score Written for the Musical Fun Home. He wrote “Caroline, or Change” with Tony Kushner, the screenwriter of this West Side Story adaptation. She has been nominated twice for the Pulitzer Prize, although (unlike Kushner) she has never won one.

Arthur Laurents, who wrote the libretto for the original Broadway production, felt that the 1961 film version was very imperfect due to “fake accents, fake dialect, fake costumes”.

This is Steven Spielberg’s sixth film without John Williams as his composer with the other films that are Duel (1971), On the edge of reality: The film (1983), The purple color (1985), The bridge of spies (2015) and Ready Player One (2018).

The original West Side Story (1961) was directed by Robert Wise, who he later directed Andromeda (1971), based on a novel by Michael Crichton. Steven Spielberg actually met Crichton on the set of that film, which would later play a role in the adaptation of Crichton’s novels in Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

This film marks the final role of Doreen Montalvo, a stage and film actress known for her performance in the Broadway musical “In the Heights” who passed away in October 2020, she was 56 years old.

One of Spielberg’s first films, 1941 – Alarm in Hollywood (1979) was originally intended to be a musical.

The original film included future cast members from the TV series The secrets of Twin Peaks (1990) Richard Beymer and Russ Tamblyn. Spielberg once tried to direct an episode but had to retire due to scheduling issues. He has worked with several Twin Peaks cast members: Don S. Davis in Hook – Captain Hook (1991), Laura Dern in Jurassic Park (1993) and Ian Abercrombie in The Lost World – Jurassic Park (1997). Jurassic Park III (2001), which he produced, also included Téa Leoni, then wife of Twin Peaks cast member David Duchovny.

Despite the argument, this musical has a long history of being largely created without the participation or input of Hispanics behind the scenes. All the men mainly involved in the creation of the original production of the musical: Leonard Bernstein (music); Stephen Sondheim (text); Arthur Laurents (libretto); and Jerome Robbins (concept, choreography and direction) were white men. The director (Robert Wise) and screenwriter (Ernest Lehman) of the 1961 film were also both white men. Likewise, both the director and screenwriter of this adaptation (Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, respectively) are white men. A 2009 revival of the Broadway show contained some Spanish translations of Sondheim’s lyrics written by Hispanic (Nuyorican) composer and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Kevin Csolak, Ben Tyler Cook and Jonalyn Saxer were all part of the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls as members of the ensemble.

The original musical

The original musical included a libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The story set in the mid-1950s on New York’s Upper West Side is inspired by the Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. The sombre theme, sophisticated music, extensive dance scenes and attention to social issues marked a turning point in musical theater. Bernstein’s soundtrack for the musical includes classics such as “Somewhere”, “Maria”, “Tonight”, “America”, “I Feel Pretty” and “Something’s Coming”. The original 1957 Broadway production, conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, ran for 732 shows before going on tour. The production was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical in 1958, but the Best Musical Award went to The Music Man by Meredith Willson; Robbins won the Tony Award for his choreography and Oliver Smith won for his production design. The show had an even longer London production, a series of revivals and international productions.

The original film

The first film adaptation of the musical is in 1961, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, with a screenplay by Ernest Lehmaned and photography by Daniel L. Fapp in Super Panavision 70. The cast of the film includes Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno and George Chakiris. The film received great praise from critics and viewers and became the highest-grossing film of the year. Nominated for 11 Oscars, he won 10, including Best Picture (plus a special award for Robbins), becoming the record holder for the most wins for a musical. West Side Story is considered to be one of the greatest musical films of all time. The film was rated “culturally significant” by the US Library of Congress and was selected for the National Film Registry in 1997.

The soundtrack

The musical team of the new “West Side Story” includes the famous conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who directed the recording of Bernstein’s score; Oscar-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia) who arranged the score for the new adaptation; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Broadway’s Fun Home and Thoroughly Modern Millie), who worked with the cast on vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast and Chicago), who serves as executive producer of the music for the remake.

“My mother was a classical pianist,” Steven Spielberg explained in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Our whole house was carpeted with classical music albums and I grew up surrounded by classical music. West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family ever let into the house. I didn’t let it get away – it was the cast album of the 1957 Broadway musical – and as a kid I totally fell in love with it. West Side Story was that creepy temptation that I finally succumbed to. “

Photos and posters