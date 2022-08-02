Football – Mercato

After PSG, everything seems already tied up for Lionel Messi

What if this season was Lionel Messi’s last in the colors of PSG? Certainly, the option for an additional year would appear in his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Nevertheless, FC Barcelona is on the prowl as its president Joan Laporta has said and his return to end his career there seems to be on the right track.

Between Lionel Messi and the PSG, it could be that the adventure ends at the end of the 2022/2023 season, although an option for an additional year lies in his contract. There has been regular talk of a departure from Messi this summer for a possible return to heart rate Barcelona. However, the journalist Guillem Balague very early claimed that number 30 of the PSG would not leave the club before his contract expired. But for next summer, the heart rate Barcelona does seem to be a possibility. During an interview given to CBS Sports At New York, John Laporta was invited to speak on the Lionel Messi soap opera, starting with his surprise departure last summer and the responsibility of the president of the heart rate Barcelona in this departure. “I did what I had to do to put the institution ahead of the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a child and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can have the best end of his career with a Barça shirt”.

‘We will do our best for Messi to finish his career at Barcelona’

Could a moral debt override the economic debts of the heart rate Barcelona which amounted to €1.3bn in August 2021 as John Laporta revealed at the end of the financial audit carried out since his inauguration in March 2021? It seems that the return of Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona is not utopian as Joan Laporta confided to CBS Sports. “I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there. (…) We will do our best so that Messi ends his career in Barcelona and is applauded by everyone”.

Laporta claims Barca have ‘a strategy to get him back to Barcelona’

Finally, during the said long interview conducted by CBS Sports with John Laportathe president of heart rate Barcelona acknowledged that he wanted to do his utmost to repatriate Lionel Messiwhose contract at PSG will expire in June 2023. But to do so, Laporta did not want to reveal the strategy of the culé club to manage to assume the XXL income of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. “If a return of Messi is likely and if a discussion with him took place on this subject? It’s an idea and our motto. All I can say is I’ll do my best, that’s all. Once again, I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can turn it into reality. We have a strategy to bring him back to Barcelona. Barca love Leo, the fans love Leo and I love him too. I will do my best “.

