Tremendous discharge of Jay Fonseca to the governor to demand respect for the country – WAPA.tv – News

As a result of the LUMA Energy press conference regarding the energy problems in the country, the lawyer and analyst sent a strong message to Pedro Pierluisi.

Lawyer and analyst Jay Fonseca asked NotiCentro reporter and anchor Normando Valentín how he feels about what happened at the LUMA press conference.

What solutions does LUMA offer for pruning problems?

Directors of the LUMA Energy company offered a press conference to give details about the recent breakdowns and the blackout that yesterday left more than 200,000 customers without electricity.

Although they recognize that the blackout on Wednesday has to do with a vegetation issue, they understand that there is a big problem of generation and storage capacity of that generation.

LUMA assures that they are addressing the pruning problem, although they emphasize that it is an inherited problem.

However, when asked by the Fourth Power investigator, Cynthia López Cabán, they did not answer the matter of the Utier and the guards trained to work high-voltage lines and attend to power emergencies in 20 minutes.

Directors of the LUMA Energy company assured today at a press conference that blackouts have decreased by 30 percent this year compared to last year.

In addition, they insisted that the system is weak due to accumulated deterioration.