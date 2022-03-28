Tricks on your cell phone that you probably didn’t know

The new updates of the two most popular global operating systems have managed to renew both large and subtle functions that make the user experience something increasingly simple, practical and even entertaining. Many times, these innovations that the platforms have incorporated into their latest versions (or even updates that have existed for a long time) are not sufficiently publicized for the general public, so they are relegated only to those who have more experience in the area.

Here’s a guide to tips and tricks to get the most out of your cell phone, which you probably didn’t know.

RCS is a network protocol that mixes the old and almost forgotten SMS with the best of instant messaging. This protocol can be easily activated from the Android cell phone so that it works the same as or better than the popular iOS iMessage, being a simple replacement for WhatsApp or Telegram that does not need extra downloads or installations. This allows you to chat for free with contacts who also have the protocol activated from cell phone messages.

Although Google automatically detects that our operating system is compatible with RCS and activates it automatically from there, it can be activated manually in the following way: You have to go to Messages> Settings> Chat functions> Enable chat functions.

Enabling the use of data or Wi-Fi to send messages when available is an alternative that can be used when other messaging apps are down, and for free.

The Google assistant fulfills almost the same functions as Siri in iOS. In that sense, it is capable of doing things for the user to facilitate the use of the phone on a day-to-day basis, even in sections such as photography. Without the need to touch any button and using your voice, Android allows you to start the camera with a timer to take a photo or a selfie, simply asking the assistant to “Take a photo” or “Take several photos”, “Take a selfie”, among others. The mobiles of the platform are configured to take photos by pressing the power button twice as well, giving the user several options.

From version 9 onwards, the Android operating system allows you to do many actions through touches on the screen, without the need to open applications or follow many steps. These cheats facilitate simple actions so they don’t get in the way of users. Activating these commands is very simple. Just go to Settings> Accessibility features> Shortcuts and gestures.

There you can select one by one the gesture and touch that you want to enable. Among them, for example, tapping the screen twice with one knuckle to take a screenshot, tapping the screen twice with two knuckles to record the screen, turning the phone over to mute or lifting the phone to lower the ring volume. All these functionalities are explained graphically when selecting an option, providing a user manual that is proof of all.

Users can add another privacy feature called Safe. This allows you to protect private files so that other people cannot see them if the cell phone is not in the hands of its owner. This way you can block access to sensitive files. The way to activate it is to go to Settings> Privacy> Safe> Activate. From that point the phone asks for a password, in addition to having the option to create and configure a security question or a recovery email. Then, you enter the desired folders such as Photos or My Files to, from the options menu, send it to the Safe.

Google Personal Keyboard has several special features to customize your use. One of the outstanding tricks is to create a personal dictionary, which will change the words assigned to it by others that are added to the configuration. For example, you can make it so that each time a user types an acronym, it becomes the full word (eg: LT transformed to La Tercera). This is achieved in the following way: from the keyboard select Settings> Dictionary> Personal Dictionary. There you can add the words until you make a list.

This trick will only work on Huawei devices and can be very useful for its users. The Private space is an Android customization layer that was added by EMUI (Huawei’s operating system) to achieve something like two cell phones in one. A separate place on the cell phone that has another home and other applications with another account, where you can save files, photos and videos that will only exist in that space that only the user can access. It basically allows you to have two user accounts on a single device.

To activate it, go to Settings> Privacy> Private Space. From there a new session is started that will allow the user to create this new menu with a unique password. Within this space, everything that is done is private and is used to store, for example, sensitive or confidential files.

More about Think Digital

The built-in scanner in the iOS keyboard is a good tool to save time and speed up processes. The function is to use the iPhone camera as an OCR scanner. All you have to do is point the camera at the text you want to copy and the cell phone will transform it into characters. The way to make it work is as follows: you have to press twice on the keyboard until the function of scanning text in Notes appears. Press the “Camera” button and then “Scan text”. The document is then placed in front of the camera. If the device is in Automatic mode, the document is automatically scanned. It can also be done manually with the shutter. Then you press Save or add more scans to the document.

This is for short texts. If what you are looking for is to be able to do it with longer texts, then the option is to press the microphone located in the lower right part to activate the audio transcription. In this case, you have to write and mention some commands such as “open question mark”, “comma” or “dot”.

Apple has now added “Optimized Battery Charging,” which is designed to extend the overall life of an Apple phone’s battery. This slows down the rate of battery aging by reducing the time the iPhone spends when fully charged. The grace of this element is that the tool itself uses machine learning to understand, analyze and memorize the daily charging routine that each user has, so, for example, it could wait to finish charging more than 80% until the user needs to use the phone. This optimization allows that if the person charges the device at night, it does not reach 100% for several hours, prolonging that charge so that the battery does not degrade over time.

To apply it you have to go to Settings> Battery> Save Battery> Select the switch on.

iOS 14 has a built-in measurement tool that can be used to measure rooms and objects. This is used to approximate measurements and spaces with 3D elements that will help the user in real life for occasions such as moving or even buying a piece of furniture. To use it you have to go to Measurement and do the following: move the device so that it can read the area, keep the phone in that position so that it points to the object that you want to measure. Then, you have to move the cell phone until you see a white circle with a dot in the middle. This should then be aligned with the edge of the item being measured.

The second step is to press the + sign and drag it to the opposite edge of the element. Thus, the app will show the estimated measurement of the object in question.

The new versions of iOS have several details that can be used on a day-to-day basis and give the user more dynamism. For example, Facetime can now be zoomed in with the rear camera just by zooming in with your fingers. Also, iMessages have some extra features like making special effects on the texts just by pressing and holding the arrow on the right side. This can make the text larger, smaller, or more transparent. There’s even an option to echo the message, which will fill the screen with many versions of the message.

Although there is no version of Safe for iPhone, its own developers explained that a good and simple way to create a kind of private space is to make a Note and protect that Note with files inside using Face ID. All you have to do is attach the desired photo or file in a new note from the app. At the same time, you need to create a password for the Notes app in Settings > Notes > Password. From there the user can activate the unlock option with facial recognition, Face ID, or Touch ID.

Finally, you go back to notes and select the lock option, which is located in the three points in the upper right corner, and enter said password.

The Back Tap consists of taking advantage of the phone’s touch sensors to detect touches with the fingers on the back of the cell phone. Through settings you can choose the commands that will mean each sequence of blows. Thus, it can be indicated, among other things, that with a double press a screenshot is made and that with a single press, if the user configures it, the device is blocked.

Phone vibrations can also be configured and customized to suit the user. This replaces custom ringtones with vibrations when the phone is on silent. A custom vibration can then be assigned to a specific contact. For that you must do the following: Settings> Sounds and vibration> Ringtone> Vibration> Create new vibration. There it is created and saved in the upper right corner and then given a name. To assign it to a contact, open Contacts> Edit> Select vibration.