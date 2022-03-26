Triple H retires from wrestling; so he gave the announcement. VIDEO

After successful years, a host of titles and a Hall of Fame appointment, Triple H announced his retirement from wrestling professionalhewhich stopped practicing in January 2021 due to problems in the heart. The Game leaves the rings after almost 30 years of career, in which he dazzled locals and strangers.

Paul Michael Levesque, pointed out that this decision is consequence of some damages began to suffer months agowhich arose as a result of viral pneumonia, which began to affect his heart.

“I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were swollen and as the days went by and I got home, it got worse and worse. My wife (WWE executive Stephanie McMahon) saw some blood and stuff that she was coughing up, and I went and got checked out, and it was coming from viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs.”

“I went and they checked meand came from viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. she had some liquid around me heartso they made me a tracing and they made a electrocardiogram. Basically the way your heart pumps 55-60% of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30%. I went to the emergency room and it was already 22%, I had heart failure“.

By this situation Triple H underwent heart surgery in September of last year. Both he and WWE expected him to fully recover, however, the fighter has decided to put an end to his career in 2022.

Achievements

Throughout his successful career The Game He rose 14 times as World Champion in WWE. It was also joined to the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X and was part of the central event of wrestlemania seven times.

rivalries

Paul Levesque freed iconic matchups with fighters of the stature of The Undertaker, Batista And till John Cena. Although he also had extremely epic encounters with Randy Orton, Mick Foley, John Centoamong others.

In fact, his last duel was against Randy Orton in January 2021even though previous to fight that confrontation defeated to Cambric in the edition WrestleMania 35.