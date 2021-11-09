Triumph Street Twin EC1 Special Edition 2022. Photos and prices – News

EC1 as the Clerkenwell postcode, London borough of Islington: one of the best neighborhoods cool of the East End, where motorcycle culture is alive and pulsating: hence the name of the Special Edition that debuts in 2022 – will arrive in January – for the most classic of Bonneville: the Street Twin 900. She too, like all Triumph’s special series proposals for next year, will have the peculiarity of being available for one year only at a price slightly higher than that of the model from which it derives: in this case € 9,850 ex-dealer.

In this EC1 Special Edition, the Street Twin (of which you can find the proof here) is equipped with a tank with new two-tone Matt Aluminum Silver / Matt Silver Ice livery finished with a subtle silver piping handmade (taking up the already known theme of the “sisters” of the Gold Line Edition), dedicated graphics and the classic Triumph badge. The same color scheme is shown on the side panels, on which the new Street Twin Limited Edition logo on Matt Silver Ice background with Matt Aluminum Silver mudguards.

Also Matt Silver Ice the small accessory fairing, while many details in black to create a contrast with the silver tone: the 10-spoke wheels, the headlight, the rear-view mirrors and obviously the engine casings.